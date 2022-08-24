2023 Motorcycle Show Announcement – THEY’RE BACK!

2023 Motorcycle Show Announcement – THEY’RE BACK!

Power Sport Services (PSS) announced today the highly anticipated return of the Motorcycle Shows, with a 3-city tour planned for 2023, including stops in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. Fuelled by strong manufacturer support, as well as innovative new programming experiences, the 2023 Motorcycle Shows are set to deliver plenty of fun, excitement, and new discoveries for riders of all styles, ages and experience levels.

Bianca Kennedy, President of PSS stated “After a two-year hiatus from live events, the team at Power Sports Services is absolutely thrilled to be getting back to the excitement, buzz, and energy of The Motorcycle Shows. Despite continued interruptions to the global supply chain, that are still being felt across the powersport industry, enthusiasm is strong, and the timing is right to rally the industry around a memorable and dynamic relaunch of our events, beginning with a 3-city tour in 2023. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2024 and beyond.”

Riders, future riders and lovers of the motorcycle lifestyle are invited to reunite in celebration of riding at one of the following stops on the 2023 Canadian Motorcycle Show tour:

Calgary: February 3 – 5, 2023 at BMO Centre, Stampede Park

Toronto: February 17 – 19, 2023 at Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place

Montreal: February 24 – 26, 2023 at Palais des congres de Montreal

Kennedy went on to say “Over the last 2 years we have seen an amazing surge in ridership. More and more people are discovering the fun, freedom and camaraderie of motorcycling and off-highway riding. The 2023 Motorcycle Show tour is the perfect opportunity for existing, returning, and new riders to get hands-on, and to discover the latest and greatest for the season ahead – including new motorcycle models, custom bikes, riding gear, parts and accessories, travel ideas and more – all under one-roof and united once again.”

The booth reservation period for exhibitors will begin in late September, and the online box office for admission tickets will open in December.

For the most up-to-date information on The Motorcycle Shows, please visit www.motorcycleshows.ca.