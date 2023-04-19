2023 MXGP of Trentino | Kate Kowalchuk Checks In from Italy

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at Trentino was full of firsts. The fans, as always, were impressive following #91 Jeremy Seewer from Switzerland and of course having many Italian riders in their home GP. This race is absolutely iconic with some of the most outstanding views on the whole circuit. With the track built into a mountainside you have 360-degree panoramic scenes.
The fans always come to play and even though the famous Tim Gajser hill was not full of his fans this weekend (due to him not back from injury) the Swiss and Italian fans took over. The fans put on a show and the riders delivered one right back as Italian Factory KTM rider #80 Andrea Adamo rode home to his first ever GP win in the MX2 class!
Adamo had an outstanding day of riding holding strong going 2-2 for 1st overall in front of his home fans. Following him on the podium was his teammate Factory KTM rider #72 Liam Everts who went 3-3 with some hard-fought battles for second on the day, bringing home his first podium of his career. It was a weekend of first for the MX2 KTM riders.
In race one, #93 Jago Geerts took the holeshot and delivered all the way to the end, but with an unfortunate crash twice in the second race starting him in 21st he was still able to come back and go 1-7 for third overall on the podium and keep his red plate.
Geerts holds strong for 22-point lead in the championship standings followed by Andrea Adamo. With his consistency and strong rides, Andrea could find himself In the championship race to the end, which a lot of people were not expecting.
MX2 – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
FMI
KTM
22
22
44
2
72
Everts, Liam
BEL
FMB
KTM
20
20
40
3
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
FMB
YAM
25
14
39
4
516
Laengenfelder, Simon
GER
DMSB
GAS
12
25
37
5
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
KNMV
HUS
16
18
34
6
198
Benistant, Thibault
FRA
FFM
YAM
18
16
34
7
39
Van De Moosdijk, Roan
NED
KNMV
HUS
15
15
30
8
96
Coenen, Lucas
BEL
FMB
HUS
14
12
26
9
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
NMF
KAW
10
13
23
10
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
AMZS
KTM
8
11
19
11
44
Elzinga, Rick
NED
KNMV
YAM
9
10
19
12
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
DMU
KTM
11
8
19
13
517
Gifting, Isak
SWE
SVEMO
GAS
5
9
14
14
125
Weckman, Emil
FIN
SML
HON
13
0
13
15
912
Rizzi, Joel
GBR
ACU
HON
2
7
9
16
22
Braceras, David
ESP
RFME
KAW
4
4
8
17
579
Bruce, Bobby
GBR
ACU
GAS
1
6
7
18
401
Stauffer, Marcel
AUT
AMF
KTM
7
0
7
19
51
Oliver, Oriol
ESP
RFME
KTM
6
0
6
20
67
Martinez, Yago
ESP
RFME
KTM
0
5
5
21
338
Olsson, Filip
SWE
SVEMO
HUS
0
3
3
22
17
Toendel, Cornelius
NOR
NMF
KTM
3
0
3
23
64
Ciabatti, Lorenzo
ITA
FMI
KTM
0
2
2
24
696
Gwerder, Mike
SUI
FMS
KTM
0
1
1
25
313
Polak, Petr
CZE
ACCR
YAM
0
0
0
26
505
Lüning, Arvid
SWE
SVEMO
GAS
0
0
0
27
18
Voxen Kleemann, William
DEN
DMU
KTM
0
0
0
28
56
Corti, Lorenzo
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
29
511
Krug, Jan
GER
DMSB
HUS
0
0
0
30
12
Chambers, Jack
USA
AMA
KAW
0
0
0
31
31
Bassi, Francesco
ITA
FMI
KTM
0
0
0
32
931
Zanotti, Andrea
SMR
FSM
KAW
0
0
0
33
817
Meuwissen, Raf
NED
KNMV
YAM
0
0
0
MX2 – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
ARG
SAR
SUI
TRE
POR
ESP
FRA
LAT
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
FIN
SWE
NED
TUR
VIE
GBR
1
93
Geerts, Jago
BEL
YAM
205
10 25-25
10 22-25
8 14-20
7 25-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
80
Adamo, Andrea
ITA
KTM
183
9 20-20
3 16-15
6 20-22
8 22-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
198
Benistant, T.
FRA
YAM
182
6 22-13
7 18-20
10 18-25
9 18-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
74
de Wolf, Kay
NED
HUS
173
5 15-11
9 25-22
9 22-18
3 16-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
516
Laengenfelder, S.
GER
GAS
158
8 13-16
8 20-14
0 16-16
10 12-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
39
Van De Moosdijk, R.
NED
HUS
147
4 18-14
2 13-16
7 25-13
5 15-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
72
Everts, Liam
BEL
KTM
140
7 16-8
5 12-13
5 13-15
6 20-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
24
Horgmo, Kevin
NOR
KAW
119
2 12-22
6 14-12
0 12-14
2 10-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
96
Coenen, Lucas
BEL
HUS
102
3 0-12
4 15-18
0 15-5
4 14-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
253
Pancar, Jan
SLO
KTM
85
0 11-9
0 9-11
3 11-12
0 8-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
11
44
Elzinga, Rick
NED
YAM
76
1 14-18
1 0-0
2 10-10
1 9-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
12
125
Weckman, Emil
FIN
HON
69
0 7-10
0 10-9
0 9-11
0 13-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
13
11
Haarup, Mikkel
DEN
KTM
49
0 0-15
–
4 4-7
0 11-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
14
51
Oliver, Oriol
ESP
KTM
41
– –
0 11-10
0 8-6
0 6-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
22
Braceras, D.
ESP
KAW
41
0 9-0
0 4-5
1 6-8
0 4-4
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
67
Martinez, Yago
ESP
KTM
37
0 10-6
0 7-2
0 5-2
0 0-5
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
17
Toendel, C.
NOR
KTM
27
0 0-5
0 5-7
0 3-4
0 3-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18
912
Rizzi, Joel
GBR
HON
19
– –
0 6-4
–
0 2-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
19
12
Chambers, Jack
USA
KAW
16
– –
– –
0 7-9
0 0-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
20
517
Gifting, Isak
SWE
GAS
14
– –
– –
– –
0 5-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
On the topic of first for the weekend, that leads us to an exciting and action packed MXGP race weekend.
Getting both holeshots on the day and his first GP win of the season you have none other than the championship leader Factory Gas Gas rider #61 Jorge Prado. With an impressive, dominating start to the season, Prado has won 7 of 12 races so far, getting almost every holeshot.
At the start of race one there was a big first turn crash involving many riders that included Factory Kawasaki rider #3 Romain Febvre (finished 12), Factory Yamaha Rider Seewer (finished 16), and Factory KTM Rider #84 Jeffrey Herlings who had an impressive climb back to 9th place after picking up his bike in last.
Factory Yamaha’s #959 Maxime Renaux carried on his impressive riding from last weekend to go 2-2 this weekend getting 2nd overall and missing the top step by just 1 point.
Rounding out the podium after an unfortunate first race crash was Factory KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings who came out in race 2 determined to prove that he still has what it takes. After being 7th on lap one, he began his charge in the good old fashioned “Bullet” ways to get to 4th right behind the tight-packed top 3 riders.
Herlings made a dominating double pass through Renaux and Prado to overtake the lead and then some gaining a quick 6 second lead to finish the race going 9-1 earning himself third overall on the day.
Prado now has a 17 point championship lead over Renaux followed by a tight 9 points by Herlings.
MXGP – GP Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Fed.
Bike
Race 1
Race 2
Total
1
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
RFME
GAS
25
20
45
2
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
FFM
YAM
22
22
44
3
84
Herlings, Jeffrey
NED
KNMV
KTM
12
25
37
4
70
Fernandez, Ruben
ESP
RFME
HON
20
14
34
5
101
Guadagnini, Mattia
ITA
FMI
GAS
18
11
29
6
259
Coldenhoff, Glenn
NED
KNMV
YAM
13
15
28
7
3
Febvre, Romain
FRA
FFM
KAW
9
18
27
8
92
Guillod, Valentin
SUI
FFM
HON
14
10
24
9
10
Vlaanderen, Calvin
NED
KNMV
YAM
15
9
24
10
303
Forato, Alberto
ITA
FMI
KTM
16
6
22
11
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
FMS
YAM
5
16
21
12
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
ACU
BET
10
8
18
13
32
Van doninck, Brent
BEL
FMB
HON
0
13
13
14
77
Lupino, Alessandro
ITA
FMI
BET
6
7
13
15
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
KNMV
HON
0
12
12
16
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
SVEMO
HON
8
4
12
17
6
Paturel, Benoit
FRA
FFM
YAM
11
0
11
18
57
Goupillon, Pierre
FRA
FFM
KTM
7
3
10
19
811
Sterry, Adam
GBR
ACU
KTM
4
5
9
20
226
Koch, Tom
GER
DMSB
KTM
2
2
4
21
87
Brumann, Kevin
SUI
FMS
YAM
3
0
3
22
97
Ivanov, Michael
BUL
BMF
HUS
0
1
1
23
2
Jasikonis, Arminas
LTU
LMSF
GAS
1
0
1
24
45
Kohut, Tomas
SVK
SMF
KTM
0
0
0
25
200
Zonta, Filippo
ITA
FMI
GAS
0
0
0
26
75
Roosiorg, Hardi
EST
EMF
HON
0
0
0
27
771
Croci, Simone
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
28
71
Spies, Maximilian
GER
DMSB
KTM
0
0
0
29
499
Alberio, Emanuele
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
30
53
Jost, Simon
SVK
SMF
KTM
0
0
0
31
644
Guarise, Ismaele
ITA
FMI
KTM
0
0
0
32
212
Adamson, John
GBR
ACU
GAS
0
0
0
33
124
Teresak, Jakub
CZE
ACCR
KTM
0
0
0
34
991
Scheu, Mark
GER
DMSB
HUS
0
0
0
35
766
Sandner, Michael
AUT
AMF
KTM
0
0
0
36
848
Nava, Giulio
ITA
FMI
YAM
0
0
0
37
491
Haberland, Paul
GER
DMSB
HUS
0
0
0
38
16
Grimshaw, Tom
GBR
ACU
GAS
0
0
0
39
520
Clochet, Jimmy
FRA
FFM
HON
0
0
0
40
211
Lapucci, Nicholas
ITA
FMI
HUS
0
0
0
MXGP – World Championship Classification
Pos
Nr
Rider
Nat.
Bike
Total
ARG
SAR
SUI
TRE
POR
ESP
FRA
LAT
GER
INA
INA
CZE
BEL
FIN
SWE
NED
TUR
VIE
GBR
1
61
Prado, Jorge
ESP
GAS
201
10 25-15
10 25-15
10 25-20
1 25-20
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
2
959
Renaux, Maxime
FRA
YAM
184
8 20-12
0 18-20
6 22-25
9 22-22
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
3
84
Herlings, J.
NED
KTM
175
1 18-22
8 22-22
8 15-18
4 12-25
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
4
3
Febvre, Romain
FRA
KAW
166
6 22-16
6 10-18
9 20-22
10 9-18
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
5
70
Fernandez, R.
ESP
HON
136
7 16-25
5 0-10
2 16-13
8 20-14
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
6
10
Vlaanderen, C.
NED
YAM
125
5 10-11
3 20-16
4 18-14
0 15-9
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
7
259
Coldenhoff, G.
NED
YAM
120
4 14-7
9 16-25
1 13-1
2 13-15
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
8
101
Guadagnini, M.
ITA
GAS
108
9 11-13
2 11-9
0 12-9
3 18-11
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
9
91
Seewer, Jeremy
SUI
YAM
107
0 4-20
4 15-14
5 1-16
7 5-16
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
10
303
Forato, A.
ITA
KTM
98
0 12-8
0 13-12
7 9-15
0 16-6
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
11
92
Guillod, V.
SUI
HON
84
2 7-9
0 4-3
3 14-12
6 14-10
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
12
919
Watson, Ben
GBR
BET
69
0 9-6
0 7-8
0 10-11
0 10-8
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
13
32
Van doninck, B.
BEL
HON
68
0 13-0
7 12-13
0 5-0
5 0-13
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
14
6
Paturel, B.
FRA
YAM
62
0 8-10
1 8-7
0 11-6
0 11-0
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
15
41
Jonass, Pauls
LAT
HON
56
3 15-18
0 9-11
0 0-0
–
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
16
189
Bogers, Brian
NED
HON
51
0 5-14
0 14-1
0 0-5
0 0-12
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
17
77
Lupino, A.
ITA
BET
41
0 0-4
0 2-6
0 6-10
0 6-7
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
18
161
Östlund, Alvin
SWE
HON
38
0 6-5
0 5-4
0 4-2
0 8-4
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
19
38
Rubini, S.
FRA
HON
15
– –
– –
0 7-8
–
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
20
226
Koch, Tom
GER
KTM
15
– –
0 6-5
–
0 2-2
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
– –
We are heading into a week break before the next round it Portugal. The racing this season has been nothing short of incredible in both classes. Having such a packed top 5 riders in a championship hunt makes for some great racing.
