2023 MXGP of Trentino | Kate Kowalchuk Checks In from Italy

Photos and story by Kate Kowalchuk

The fourth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at Trentino was full of firsts. The

fans, as always, were impressive following #91 Jeremy Seewer from Switzerland and of course having many Italian riders in their home GP. This race is absolutely iconic with some of the most outstanding

views on the whole circuit. With the track built into a mountainside you have 360-degree panoramic

scenes.

The fans always come to play and even though the famous Tim Gajser hill was not full of

his fans this weekend (due to him not back from injury) the Swiss and Italian fans took over. The

fans put on a show and the riders delivered one right back as Italian Factory KTM rider #80 Andrea

Adamo rode home to his first ever GP win in the MX2 class!

#80 Andrea Adamo.

Adamo had an outstanding day of riding holding strong going 2-2 for 1st overall

in front of his home fans. Following him on the podium was his teammate Factory KTM rider

#72 Liam Everts who went 3-3 with some hard-fought battles for second on the day, bringing

home his first podium of his career. It was a weekend of first for the MX2 KTM riders.

#93 Jago Geerts.

In race one, #93 Jago Geerts took the holeshot and delivered all the way to the end, but with an unfortunate crash twice in the second race starting him in 21st he was still able to come back and go 1-7 for third overall on the podium and keep his red plate.

Geerts holds strong for 22-point lead in the championship standings followed by Andrea Adamo. With his consistency and strong rides,

Andrea could find himself In the championship race to the end, which a lot of people were not expecting.

On the topic of first for the weekend, that leads us to an

exciting and action packed MXGP race weekend.

#61 Jorge Prado.

Getting both holeshots on the day and his first GP win of the season you have none other than

the championship leader Factory Gas Gas rider #61 Jorge Prado. With an impressive, dominating

start to the season, Prado has won 7 of 12 races so far, getting almost every holeshot.

At the start of race one there was a big first turn crash involving many riders that included Factory

Kawasaki rider #3 Romain Febvre (finished 12), Factory Yamaha Rider Seewer (finished 16),

and Factory KTM Rider #84 Jeffrey Herlings who had an impressive climb back to 9th place after

picking up his bike in last.

#959 Maxime Renaux.

Factory Yamaha’s #959 Maxime Renaux carried on his impressive riding from last weekend to go 2-2 this weekend getting 2nd overall and missing the top step by just 1 point.

#84 Jeffrey Herlings.

Rounding out the podium after an unfortunate first race crash was Factory KTM’s

Jeffrey Herlings who came out in race 2 determined to prove that he still has what it takes.

After being 7th on lap one, he began his charge in the good old fashioned “Bullet” ways to get to 4th

right behind the tight-packed top 3 riders.

Herlings made a dominating double pass through Renaux and Prado to overtake the lead and then some gaining a quick 6 second lead to finish the race going 9-1 earning himself third overall on the day.

Prado now has a 17 point championship lead over Renaux followed by a tight 9 points by Herlings.

We are heading into a week break before the next round it Portugal. The racing this season has

been nothing short of incredible in both classes. Having such a packed top 5 riders in a

championship hunt makes for some great racing.

See you all in Portugal!