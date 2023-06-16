2023 Pro Motocross Championship Celebrates Father’s Day at High Point National Exclusively on Peacock, Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

SuperMotocross Video Pass to Provide Exclusive International Coverage of Round 4 for Season’s East Coast Debut

STAMFORD, Conn. (June 16, 2023) – American motocross’ own Father’s Day celebration will highlight the East Coast debut for the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as the season continues with Round 4 at the GEICO Motorcycle High Point National from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Coverage of the 46th running of this longstanding tradition will be presented this Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock.

Team Honda HRC’s dynamic sibling duo of Jett and Hunter Lawrence increased their winning streaks to three to begin the Pro Motocross campaign with victories in the 450 Class and 250 Class, respectively, at Thunder Valley last Saturday.

Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, qualifying coverage this Saturday for the High Point National gets underway at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

International coverage, featuring qualifying and motos, plus on-demand replays, is provided exclusively through the SuperMotocross Video Pass for viewers around the globe. For a limited time only, new subscribers can take advantage of a 50% off discount.

BROADCAST TEAM Play by Play: Jason WeigandtAnalyst: Ricky CarmichaelReporter: Jason Thomas HOW TO WATCH Saturday, June 17Pro Motocross Championship: Race Day LivePeacock @ 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ETPro Motocross Championship: High Point National [LIVE]Peacock @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ETMonday, June 19Pro Motocross Championship: High Point National ReplayCNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App11 p.m. PT [Sunday] / 2 a.m. ET