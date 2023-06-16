2023 Pro Motocross Championship Celebrates Father’s Day at High Point National Exclusively on Peacock, Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
SuperMotocross Video Pass to Provide Exclusive International Coverage of Round 4 for Season’s East Coast Debut
STAMFORD, Conn. (June 16, 2023) – American motocross’ own Father’s Day celebration will highlight the East Coast debut for the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as the season continues with Round 4 at the GEICO Motorcycle High Point National from High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Coverage of the 46th running of this longstanding tradition will be presented this Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Peacock.
Team Honda HRC’s dynamic sibling duo of Jett and Hunter Lawrence increased their winning streaks to three to begin the Pro Motocross campaign with victories in the 450 Class and 250 Class, respectively, at Thunder Valley last Saturday.
Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, qualifying coverage this Saturday for the High Point National gets underway at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.
International coverage, featuring qualifying and motos, plus on-demand replays, is provided exclusively through the SuperMotocross Video Pass for viewers around the globe. For a limited time only, new subscribers can take advantage of a 50% off discount.
|BROADCAST TEAMPlay by Play: Jason WeigandtAnalyst: Ricky CarmichaelReporter: Jason ThomasHOW TO WATCHSaturday, June 17Pro Motocross Championship: Race Day LivePeacock @ 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ETPro Motocross Championship: High Point National [LIVE]Peacock @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ETMonday, June 19Pro Motocross Championship: High Point National ReplayCNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App11 p.m. PT [Sunday] / 2 a.m. ET
|A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy. The complete schedule can be found here
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.