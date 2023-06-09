2023 WCAN – Day 1
By Billy Rainford
Practice started the day before we got to racing at the 2023 Western Canadian Amateur Nationals (WCAN) at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. I think they set a record for high temperature in the city this afternoon! The van dashboard said it was 36C on the way home this evening!
Here’s a look at the winners of the first motos at Day 1 on Thursday:
The Surron race was Thursday evening at 7 and we’ve got 5 moto 1’s to get through Friday Morning.
Full results HERE.
