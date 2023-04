Video | The 250 2-Stroke in the 250 Class in Canada

Video | The 250 2-Stroke in the 250 Class in Canada

By Billy Rainford

We posted a short talking point video about the fact that racing a 250 2-stroke in the 250 class is allowed in Canada and 2-time champions Kaven Benoit will be doing just that this season. Where do you stand on this volatile topic?

Podcast:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.