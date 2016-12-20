25 Days of Christmas | Day 19 | Nihilo Concepts

25 Days of Christmas | Day 19 | Nihilo Concepts

By Billy Rainford

When Santa is looking to set his sleigh up with some functional bling, he knows where to go. www.nihiloconcepts.com has exactly what he wants.

For example, the Fat Man has a nasty habit of rubbing his big black Claus boots on the frame rails of the sled. To combat the inevitable wear marks, he applies some Nihilo Frame Grip Tape.

It’s as easy as this:

Nihilo Concepts Frame Grip Tape is a must have for the serious racer. Not only does the durable friction tape stick to the frame like no other but it’s traction tape finish also helps the rider grip the bike in the perfect riding style. Available in many different colours. It’s easy to install because the flexible material conforms the shape of the frame and will not buckle or crease. Kit includes two pieces of grip tape one for each side custom cut to fit your frame perfectly.

Head over to their website and check out all the cool stuff they have to get you looking and feeling great.

Hit the WHERE TO BUY link to be taken to the shop nearest you.

Thanks for the continued support, guys. Knowing companies like Nihilo have confidence in the work we do is greatly appreciated.

See you in 2017!