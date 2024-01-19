20 Questions with the Infamous Hammertime

For fun, and a bit of risk, let’s ask Hammertime 20 questions and see what we can get out of him.

20 Questions with the Infamous Hammertime

By Billy Rainford

If you were around the sport before social media sort of killed a lot of the online Forums of the world, you will remember “Hammertime.” He was one of the owners and moderators of www.mxforum.com or “The Pink Palace” as it was affectionately known. He made a name for himself as one of the most outspoken-yet-knowledgable people online. He had an opinion on just about everything and was never one to beat around the bush or sugarcoat anything.

Some of his online beefs are things of legend, so when I asked him if I could ask him 20 questions today, I was almost afraid he would say yes. He did and here it is.

There are a few colourful words in here, so be ready for those. It just wouldn’t read like an interview with Hammertime if I edited them out.

Kids don’t read these days anyway, so here we go…

Hammertime (Right) and Pillow doing Pirate Radio at a Future West Moto Arenacross in Chilliwack, BC back in…2010?

Direct Motocross: For those who are too young to remember the infamous Hammertime, we need to back up and let the young ‘uns know. You were one of the main guys at www.mxforum.com “back in the day.” Tell us about that. When and how did your involvement happen with the “Pink Palace”?

Hammertime: Around 2004 there was a Canadian forum that had a little bit of traction, but the guys running it were running out of steam. “Pillow” (Darren Pilling) and myself took it over. I had a big name at the time on the American forums, mainly for terrorizing everybody, but at the same time I had forgotten more about the sport than 99% of them ever knew, so I had some clout. We dragged a bunch of people from those sites over, then it really blew up with the Canadian Moto fans. It was pretty big for a while. We were getting like 3000 reads per post…. and not all of it was Moto. There were cars, [boobs], and everything else in between. It was a good time.

MX Forum was the wild west of MX forums back in its heyday!

You were never without an opinion on…anything. What’s your MX history. How did you get started riding in Vancouver of all places?

I started racing out of Vancouver at about six years old. In those days, we could race Tuesday nights, Thursday nights, and Sundays. I was always at the top of my class, won a bunch of provincial titles along the way, but was probably most well-known for my flamboyance, uber-trick riding gear, sick bikes that were on the level of top US privateers, etc.. When I turned pro, lap time-wise I was probably as fast as anybody in Canada but I had zero dedication or fitness. I was a lazy fuck…. And in those days, I was more known for bringing different models to the track on the weekends than I was really going anywhere as far as being dedicated in the sport…. like a lot of those SoCal posers these days. Lol

Can you take us through your accident and resulting injury? And how are you these days, as far as that is concerned?

When I was 28, after my racing days, I was riding a ton. we had a good crew of guys in Kelowna, just screwing around in the hills, making GP tracks, and hitting a lot of big jumps. I finally had a big get off and broke my neck. So after five months in the hospital I made it out, but I’ve got a pretty severe limp on the left side and my left hand is fucked, but I got really lucky and I never complain.

I can’t believe I can’t find a photo of the DV12 jersey, but here’s Hammertime interviewing another fast Frenchman, JSR.

Obviously, we have to talk about your beef with David Vuillemin on Vital MX. He went so far as to make a “Screw. Hammer. Time” jersey because of it!

I always thought DV was a lot like myself. He didn’t get enough out of the talent he had because of the lack of effort, and I would let him know that on the forums… and I knew he read them. Anyhow, he jumped on there and we would battle back-and-forth. As it turns out, he was a great sport about it, and, next thing I know, I open my mail and I’ve got one of his race-worn jerseys with that message on the back. I thought it was pretty cool. We ended up meeting up and to this day he’s my favourite personality in the sport.

When we saw Leticia Cline at the 2007 MXON at Budds Creek, I said, “Hammertime says hello!” This was her response. (That’s Danny Brault on the left).

Was that your most memorable beef you had with anyone or was/were there any more that come to mind?

Outside of the moderators that would kick me off all the time but let me back in right away, it was probably with that former model, Playboy model, motocross personality, Leticia Cline. Let’s just say I wasn’t a big fan, and I used to ride her pretty damn good and we had some wars. A lot of people would remember that little back-and-forth. It’s funny, nowadays you don’t see a lot of well-known people getting involved with fans because they are all conditioned to it, but that was before social media, and they didn’t know how to handle it or what to do, so sometimes they would just get on there and scrap it out with you. Lol

You are a student of a lot of different sports. What is in your repertoire of sports viewing and involvement?

I watch everything except hockey. I’m a massive sports fan. I have never missed a US National or Supercross and I mean that. I watch everything. Same goes with UFC. I’ve only missed four UFC cards since they started in 1992. Those are the two gnarliest sports in the world and that’s why I love them and they’re my favourites.

Hammertime is actually a foody these days, too.

We’re about the same age. Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

It went Marty Smith, Ron Lechien, Damon Bradshaw, then Stew (James Stewart). I loved Marty because he was just so cool, was winning everything, and rode the sickest factory Hondas. Dogger because he had the best gear and style in history…won the Des Nations on a KX500 going 1-1 after a night of no sleep, hookers and blow, and barely made it to the track…I don’t even think he rode practice. Bradshaw because he was the meanest, gnarliest kid ever ever that won a 450 Supercross at 17 years old, and Stew because he could do things on a bike that nobody had ever done before and nobody will ever do again. Nowadays, I love Carson Brown. He’s the best thing on social media.

We have fun making fun of the style of some riders. We like to reference David Thorpe and Andre Malherbe when we do. What top rider had the worst style of all time?

I don’t know if anybody can top those guys, but Maximus Voland‘s uncle Tyson (Vohland) was a goon but super fast. Some people would say Canadian legend and my old buddy “Too Trick” Al Dyck had a bit of a stinky style, but none of us could ever beat him, so what are you gonna say….

How about these days? Who could…let’s say, “work on” their style and technique?

I can’t watch Jalek Swoll, Hunter Yoder, and Jose Butron. It’s amazing those guys can go so quick looking like so much ass.

I’d put your knowledge of the history of our sport up against almost anyone. Are you that focussed on all the sports you follow?

I’d put my UFC knowledge up against anybody. I’ve got a pretty solid photographic memory for things that I’m interested in, so stuff like that, the moto, food, wine, and politics… I’ve got the ability to consume a ton of knowledge in a short period of time and I get fixated on shit. Sometimes that’s for the good and sometimes for the bad.

We hung out in California last January for the Supercross series. You weren’t too happy with getting skunked as far as the weather went in 2023. Now it’s doing the same this season! What are your thoughts on mud races?

I wouldn’t walk across the street to see a mud race. I hate them. I dread them. They take all the fun out of it. It’s just a luck game. Whoever decided to build a stadium in Seattle with no roof on it should be shot and pissed on.

In real life, Hammertime has a heart of gold, but that’s not what you’ll see online.

Who’s going to win the 450 SX title this season and why?

Back to mud races. Muddy last weekend, look what happened to Jett (Lawrence). San Diego is now going to be a mud race and what if he gets 19th? Seattle will most likely be muddy, so that’s thrown a big wrench into things. Nobody beats young Lawrence this year if everything is dry, but with three or four mudders…. and the frustration that Jett will be facing with trying to make up lost points in the dry races and some of the mistakes that it may bring on…. I think Cooper Webb will be this year’s champion.

Moving north of the border, I know you have an opinion on Dylan Wright staying in Canada. Care to elaborate on that?

I get it, you’re making 300K or whatever up here racing nine (8) times a year lapping fourth place every weekend…. how can you leave? He could head to the US, ride an uncompetitive bike, and make the equivalent of a six pack and a ham sandwich every weekend in ninth. Not a smart business move. It bums me out though because at 25 years old in his prime right now, it would be wicked to see how such a mega talent like him could make out down there if he was on a factory bike going about it full-time.

What are your thoughts on our series?

I don’t watch it. I follow your media about it which is the best in the business. But it’s like everything I focus on, I only like stuff that’s the best. I only want to see the best in the world when I watch sports. But when a “Canadian” kid like Julien Benek puts his purse down and goes and races Supercross against the best in the world, I follow every lap!

Hammertime with Ryan Lockhart in “The Barn.”

You hate a lot of the new sayings these days. What are the worst 5?

Oh f&!k, don’t get me going. I hate modern catchphrases.

-It’s been a hot minute.

-I’m here for this

-That’s the hero we didn’t know we needed.

-My bad.

-I know, right.

There are so many. (Steve) Matthes has almost all of them down to a science, so just tune into the Pulp MX show and you’ll get your fill. Lol

Are riders tougher or weaker than they were in your day?

They’re way tougher today, at the top anyways. I’d like to say that I walked uphill to school both ways in the snow, but that’s all bullshit. If you’re gonna make it nowadays, it’s 24/7 training, diet, testing, blood sweat and tears. There’s no fun in it now. Those guys like Fro (Jeff Emig) , (Jeremy) McGrath, all of the 90’s heroes, they had it made. They could party and do whatever they wanted, as long as they showed up and performed. Then RC (Ricky Carmichael) came along and f&!ked it all up. Lol.

Vince Friese…GO!

I don’t hate him. I actually really admire where he’s come from. 10 years ago he was a bum and could barely make the laps. He’s turned himself into a pretty world-class racer. He’s only gotten this good because he is a no holds barred warrior and if people get in his way he’s going to take what’s his. But with that being said, there’s a mix of stupidity in there. He does a lot of dumb f&!king things like what he did to (Dean) Wilson at round one. You don’t dive-bomb somebody out of left field for 11th place in the fifth corner of the race. So that shit I’m not down with, but, like I say, I admire him and damn does he have thick skin! The only thing I don’t understand is why somebody doesn’t knock him the f&!k out!

From time to time, we discuss bringing MX Forum back to life, but then we come to our senses. Let’s just let sleeping dogs lie…

Carmichael vs Stewart vs Reed vs Villopoto vs Dungey vs Tomac vs J Lawrence. Who do you like?

Jesus…. on everybody’s best day nobody beats Stew! When the going gets tough, nobody beats RC. If there are wide outside lines that can be railed, nobody could hang with Villo. Reed’s overrated. But moving forward like we’ve already seen a little bit of, there is a beauty and finesse to Jett’s flow that is something we haven’t seen ever maybe outside of Jean Michel Bayle. Maybe he gets those 73 Supercross wins? Who knows, it’s going to be fun coming up.

What’s the main thing that keeps a rider from winning?

Lack of dedication, lack of being able to communicate properly to the tuners about bike set up, lack of race craft which is common place nowadays with kids coming out of those facilities, and barely racing before they have to in Pro. But mostly, kids nowadays have 18 months to prove themselves at 17-18 years old or they are out of a job. The system coming out of Loretta Lynn’s, it’s a giant step. Not everybody is Haiden Deegan.

And finally, who do you have your eye on, looking to the future?

Haiden. He’s everything that they didn’t want him to be. They wanted him to be the spoiled brat that failed, but he’s the biggest dog of anybody. I keep waiting for (Jo) Shimoda to take over but.. (Julien)Juju Beaumer looks pretty special at this point. There are all these guys like Mark Fineis etc. coming out of Loretta’s, but again like I said the gap to pro is so big, you just don’t know who’s gonna hit it and who’s not once the bright lights come on. The scary thing is that Jett is only 19. The only guys that can get a sniff of him now outside of (Chase) Sexton are all all but retired…. who the f&!k is gonna come up and take it from him in the next 10 years? I don’t see anybody. It’s pretty scary.