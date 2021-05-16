Podcast | Ben Leclair Talks about His Return to MX

By Billy Rainford

In case you’re more of a podcast person:

Oshawa, Ontario, racer Ben Leclair is successful in both road racing and motocross racing. He went away and won on the pavement but he’s back to motocross and eying up the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway in the Intermediate classes this August. We sat down for a chat to get caught up with the talented rider.

