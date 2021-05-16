Podcast | Ben Leclair Talks about His Return to MX
By Billy Rainford
In case you’re more of a podcast person:
Oshawa, Ontario, racer Ben Leclair is successful in both road racing and motocross racing. He went away and won on the pavement but he’s back to motocross and eying up the 2021 TransCan at Walton Raceway in the Intermediate classes this August. We sat down for a chat to get caught up with the talented rider.
Find it on your favourite podcast supplier.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.