25 Days of Christmas | Day 20 | MP @County Line

25 Days of Christmas | Day 20 | MP @County Line

By Billy Rainford

In late 2016, Iain Hayden and the Motopark Gang took their winning formula and applied it to the riding facility just outside Panama City, Florida, and MP County Line was born. We had a chance to stop in to check it out and we were impressed with everything being done to make the track the main attraction on the Fountain, Florida, grounds.

Marco Cannella and Westen Wrozyna spun a bunch of laps while we shot photos and video. With all the work that continues to go on at MP @County Line, you can be sure your every riding need will be taken care of on your trip south this winter.

Westen Wrozyna and Marco Cannella at MP County Line from Directmotocross.com on Vimeo.

MP @ County Line has some great training camp specials from March 6 to 31, 2017. The camps are focused on getting riders back in shape after a long winter.



What are the dates?

›› Week1 – March 6 to 10

›› Week2 – March 13 to 17

›› Week3 – March 20 to 24

›› Week4 – March 27 to 31



How much does it cost?

Pricing includes camping and training.

›› 1 WEEK $600 USD – Each additional rider $200 USD

›› 2 WEEKS $1150 USD – Each additional rider $350 USD

›› 3 WEEKS $1650 USD – Each additional rider $450 USD

›› 4 WEEKS $2000 USD – Each additional rider $500 USD

Additional riders must be from the same address or be siblings.



How to book?

You can book by emailing us: Contact Us

A limited number of serviced camp sites are available at no extra charge. You must book in advance.



What’s the schedule?

This schedule is subject to change.

Monday

›› 8am to 9:30am – Run/GymWorkout

›› 10am to 11am – Timed Sprints

›› 11:15am to12:30pm – Corner Track

›› 1:30pm to 3:30pm – CornerSectionTraining

›› 4pm to 5pm – Starts & 20 to 25 Minute Moto

Tuesday

›› 8am to 9:30am – Run/GymWorkout

›› 10am to 11am – Timed Sprints

›› 11:15am to 12:30pm – Track SectionTraining

›› 1:30pm to 3:30pm – Track SectionTraining

›› 4pm to 5pm – Starts & 20 to 25 Minute Moto

Wednesday

›› 7am (optional) – Travel to another track to workon sections, starts, and motos. Extra costs apply. Or you can practice at MP @ County Line at no extra cost.

Thursday

›› 8am to 9:30am – Run/GymWorkout

›› 10am to 11am – Timed Sprints

›› 11:15am to 12:30pm – CornerTrack AXSectionTraining

›› 1:30pm to 3:30pm – Starts & 20 to 25 Minute Moto

›› 4pm to 5pm – Run/GymWorkout

Friday

›› 8am to 9:30am – Run/GymWorkout

›› 10am to 11am – Timed Sprints

›› 11:15am to 12:30pm – Track SectionTraining

›› 1:30pm to 3:30pm – Track SectionTraining

›› 4pm to 5pm – Starts & 20 to 25 Minute Moto

Motopark has been behind many of our moto adventures over the years and we look forward to working together in the near and distant future.

Thanks for your continued support, guys.