Video | Can Jamie Astudillo Stop Eve Brodeur from Winning her 8th Canadian WMX Title? |KTM Canada

By Billy Rainford

Pennsylvania WMX motocross racer #49 Jamie Astudillo is in Canada to race the 2022 Canadian WMX East Series. Right now, 7-time champion Eve Brodeur is looking at making it 8 this summer, so it will be interesting to see if her old friend and competitor can do anything to stop her.

We grabbed Jamie for a quick chat the day before Round 1 at Walton Raceway.

