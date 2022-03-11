2RIDE GROUP AND TROY LEE DESIGNS FORM PARTNERSHIP TO BRING INNOVATIVE PROTECTIVE PRODUCTS TO TWO-WHEEL AND OUTDOOR ENTHUSIASTS GLOBALLY

The partnership will create the worldwide leader in protective equipment across the motorcycle, cycling and outdoor markets.

SBJ Capital (“SBJ”), a private equity firm that partners with founder and family-owned businesses, announced today the sale of Troy Lee Designs (“TLD”) to 2Ride Group (“2RH”), a leader in the design and production of motorcycle equipment. 2RH is majority owned by Eurazeo, the largest private equity fund based in France (ENXTPA: RF).

TLD is a California-based bike and moto brand focused on producing innovative, safe and high-performance protective gear for the world’s fastest racers and enthusiasts. TLD’s signature aesthetic and graphic-driven designs are key strengths of the brand and can be seen on racetracks and riders around the world, from enthusiasts to well-known influential amateur and professional riders. TLD’s high-performing product collections within the mountain bike and moto sectors rounds out 2RH’s product portfolio. Under the newly formed partnership, 2RH and TLD will jointly develop aspirational, innovative protective products for the motorcycle, cycling and outdoor markets.

Sharing a passion for keeping riders safe, the 2RH and TLD teams will combine their efforts and expertise to strengthen the brands’ strategic presence in key global markets, including the United States and Europe. With TLD’s experience in the United States and 2RH’s established presence in Europe, the combined entity brings a comprehensive portfolio of innovative, stylish protective gear to a global customer base.

With strengths and expertise across markets, the new partnership will be focused on continuing to build a worldwide presence through the synergistic integration of the TLD business into 2RH, a process that will be led by Troy Lee, Founder of Troy Lee Designs, Jason Steris, CEO of Troy Lee Designs, and Christophe Sicaud, CEO of 2Ride Group.

“Many thanks to SBJ for partnering with me and our executive team to take TLD to this next level. I also want to thank my family who has persevered with me and helped make all of this happen. Over the past 41 years, it has been my dream and passion to create and design safety products and iconic graphic designs. I’ve had the opportunity to work with incredible artists and amazing athletes all over the world. With the 2Ride partnership, I am totally energized to continue the journey and expand my dream, and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter to get started,” said Troy Lee, Founder of Troy Lee Designs.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what Troy, SBJ and our management team were able to accomplish together. SBJ has been a supportive partner since day one, working alongside the team to professionalize the business and help us achieve this outcome,” explained CEO Jason Steris. “Joining the 2Ride Group is an exciting new chapter. The TLD and 2RH teams share a lot of the same values – a commitment and passion to deliver the safest, best-in-class protective products. This partnership will collectively make our businesses stronger, so that we can continue to elevate the TLD brand experience for racers and enthusiasts worldwide,” Jason added.

“It doesn’t seem that long ago that I first met Troy and we started talking about how to take his iconic racing brand to the next level while riding trails around Laguna. To realize that vision over the years and be a part of all the company has accomplished has been exceptionally rewarding for all of us at SBJ. We are confident that 2Ride and Eurazeo are the perfect partners for TLD and we can’t wait to see all the business will continue to accomplish in the years ahead,” said Tom Barber, SBJ Co-Founder and Managing Director.

“What a ride it has been with Troy, Jason and the rest of the team since we partnered together five years ago. The success they have achieved is a testament to the authenticity of the TLD brand and the design quality of the TLD products. We can’t thank Troy enough for trusting us as his partner over the years and Jason and the team for working with Troy and SBJ to rapidly grow this iconic and enduring brand,” added Bill Jesse, SBJ Co-Founder and Managing Director.

William Hood & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to SBJ Capital and Troy Lee Designs in the transaction. McGuireWoods LLP, ARCHERS and Holland & Knight LLP acted as legal advisor to SBJ Capital and Troy Lee Designs.

About Troy Lee Designs

Created by Troy Lee in 1981, Troy Lee Designs is a globally recognized lifestyle brand beloved by bicycle and motorcycle enthusiasts. The brand offers top-of-the-range technical equipment dedicated to sports cycling and motorcycling. Combining an exclusive artistic approach with technical innovation, Troy Lee Designs offers helmets, body protection and sportswear enabling everyone to surpass their limits in total and complete safety. Dedicated to both amateurs and professionals, Troy Lee Designs helmets accompany and protect many international riders.

About SBJ Capital

SBJ Capital is a private investment firm with approximately $400 million of capital under management, focused on investing in founder and family-owned consumer and services companies. SBJ provides thoughtful strategic advice, domain expertise and a partnership-oriented approach to support the goals of entrepreneurs, owners and management teams. SBJ was founded by an experienced team of professionals with a track record of growing companies both as principal investors and as operating executives.

About 2Ride Group

Headquartered in Marseille (France), 2Ride is the parent company of the SHARK, NOLAN, SEGURA, BERING and CAIRN SPORT brands. The platform is a key European player in the manufacturing and distribution of protective equipment for motorcyclists and skiers. With a complementary product portfolio composed of internationally renowned brands, 2Ride addresses mainly the upper-mid market and a very broad clientele, spanning both professionals and amateurs involved in racing, road trips, motocross, urban rides or outdoor sports.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €27 billion in assets under management, including nearly €19.2 billion from third parties, invested in 450 companies. With its considerable private equity, venture capital, private debt as well as real estate and infrastructure asset expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its nearly 300 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.