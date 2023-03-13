3 Canadians Race KJSX at the Indianapolis Supercross

By Billy Rainford

We had 3 Canadians on the track this past Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, for Round 9 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series.

#3 Damien Godbout – Valleyfield, QC

4th place in the Main

#7 Carter Lagace – Midland, ON

9th place in the Main

#11 Maddox Genereux – Saint Cesaire, QC

6th place in the Main

Great job, guys. I hope you all had the time of your lives. See you on the line at a Pro National in the future!