MYHUSQVARNA APP AVAILABLE NOW FOR DOWNLOAD WITH CONNECTIVITY UNIT COMING TO NA THIS DECEMBER – CANADA

EASY TO USE SMARTPHONE APP ALLOWS PRECISE 4-STROKE MOTOCROSS ENGINE AND SUSPENSION CUSTOMIZATION

Following the launch of the 2021 motocross range, Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of the myHusqvarna app – an easy-to-use smartphone application that grants exact customization of engine and suspension settings on all 2021 4-stroke and 2020 FC 450 Rockstar Edition models.

The Suspension feature, which works without the Connectivity Unit, provides suspension setup recommendations for personalized and precise improvements. Depending on rider skill level, weight and track conditions, the myHusqvarna app offers fork and shock setup information as well.

The myHusqvarna app is available in both the Apple and Google app stores now. The bike-mounted Connectivity Unit will be available as a Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessory this December with initial availably in limited numbers.

Ensuring true performance can be tailored to suit individual riders of all abilities, the myHusqvarna app and accompanying bike-mounted Connectivity Unit also allow the management and storage of motorcycle setup information. Together with many other features, the key highlights of the myHusqvarna app include two main engine modes – Prime and Advanced. These options let riders of all abilities accurately set up their engine’s performance according to their specific requirements and track conditions.

Combining valuable input from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing using extensive in-house research and testing, both modes give valuable setup recommendations to support riders using the application. While in Prime mode, riders have the ability to adjust the level of traction control intervention, while Advanced mode further permits modification of engine braking, throttle response, traction and launch control, based on personal preferences.

Main features and benefits:

Creation of a virtual garage where riders can modify, manage and store motorcycle setup information.

The Engine feature allows customization of engine behavior to suit personal rider preferences, while also giving valuable recommendations.

Adjustable settings and recommendations of the engine mapping take terrain and track conditions into consideration.

The Suspension feature recommends suspension settings based on skill level and track conditions but also assists the rider in evaluating and setting the correct suspension SAG.

The myHusqvarna app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

For further details on the myHusqvarna app, please refer to the authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealer nearest you.