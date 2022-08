#40 Preston Masciangelo Signs with Partzilla PRMX to Race Canadian SX/AX

Brantford, Ontario’s #40 Preston Masciangelo has signed with the Partzilla PRMX team to race the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross/Arenacross.

Round 1: Gopher Dunes – Sept 3

Rounds 2-3: Sarnia – Sept 30 – Oct 1

Rounds 4-5: Calgary – Oct 28-29

Here’s the announcement from the PRMX Instagram page: