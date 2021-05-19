Video | Marco Cannella Interview While Cycling | Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

‘Motocrossers on Bicycles Drinking Water’

#46 Marco Cannella took us on a road bike cycle around the Waterdown, Ontario, area so we took advantage of some time and shot a little video interview.

Marco rides for the MX101 FXR Yamaha team and will be entering his final year in the 250 class in the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series.

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada.