510 Marcus Deausy Injured at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

We are just learning that MVP Racing rider #510 Marcus Deausy from 150 Mile House, BC crashed and sustained multiple injuries while practicing at Gopher Dunes on Tuesday.

We just spoke with Marcus and he informed us he broke his pelvis, some ribs, his sternum, punctured a lung, separated a shoulder, and was concussed.

Marcus was showing great speed and potential so far in the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series and sits 16th in the 250 class.

After speaking with team owner Al Dyck (and Marcus, himself), Marcus will likely miss the remainder of the season as he recovers from this setback.

Speedy recovery, Marcus.