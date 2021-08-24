A Call to Action: Racers 4 Waverly in Support of Tennessee Flood Victims

MX Sports, organizer of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Ranch, has placed a Call to Action to our sport, our athletes and the motorcycle industry as a whole, to join us in a charitable fundraising program to support the community of Waverly.



It is our goal to develop a meaningful outreach plan to provide financial and operational assistance to the community of Waverly and its citizens and to those who have suffered life-changing losses as a result of this tragedy.



This program, Racers 4 Waverly, will benefit members of the Waverly community as a whole, including local residents who have been actively engaged with the event. The program will be collectively coordinated through our sport’s official charity, TheRoad 2 Recovery Foundation.



Here’s how you can help: Donate MONEY to Racers 4 Waverly online at:

https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/racers-4-waverly/



Donate PRODUCT to be auctioned by Road 2 Recovery for the benefit of Waverly by contacting them at lori@road2recovery.com or calling (619) 339-5671.



To apply for assistance, contact Road 2 Recovery at lori@road2recovery.com or call (619) 339-5671.



Each summer, when the sport of motocross descends upon the small town of Waverly, we’re welcomed as valued guests. This summer, the Racers 4 Waverly motocross community outreach effort gives us all a chance to say ‘thank you!’ to these wonderful folks at a time when meaningful help is most critically needed. Your generous contributions will not only ease the pain and burden on this community but will testify that the motorcycle racing community is organized, grateful and compassionate.



In the days and weeks to come there will be additional support needed as the town continues to rebuild. We will continue to provide information on ways in which you can help. As you can imagine, a natural disaster of this magnitude will take many months and maybe years to recover from, and our continued support will be necessary as the townspeople of Waverly work to rebuild their lives and town.



More information regarding the Racers 4 Waverly fundraiser, and how you can help, will be available through the Road 2 Recovery and MX Sports websites and social media resources.