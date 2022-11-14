A Few Photos from 2022 LRX Arenacross

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Trevor Unger

Brought to you by Ryno Power Canada

The 2022 LRX Performance Arenacross was held in Silver Sage Arena in Brooks, Alberta, over the weekend. Trevor Unger from Ryno Power Canada was kind enough to snap a few phone photos and send them over to us.

They weren’t using transponders and we weren’t able to find any results as of this posting, so all we can do it post a few of his pics.

That’s Paul Lavoie, the engine builder at LRX Performance and the man behind the LRX AX.

#50 Shelby Turner lined up in her home town alongside #24 Bailee Bancarz (greatest cycling name ever!).

#32 Lowan Stevenson was the subject of this past week’s ‘Out of the Blue’ WMX column presented by Schrader’s.

#125 is Noah Schmucki, half of the powerhouse Schmucki Brothers team.

Thumbs up from #956 Josh Boot. #61 Tee Perrott took the Pro Am win.

That’s young, up-and-coming speedster #213 Hayden Dupuis with his mom, Janine. Remember the Dupuis name! And that’s the younger #315 Schmucki in the background.

Skippy Mobbs and Sasha Loewe proudly showing us their plaques…in a mirror?

#214 Zach Wood in the Under 30 class.

That’s #21 Kase Neigum beside him on the line.

And #32 T Fox.

That’s Wild Rose MX’s ref Paul Puky. I know one person who gets mad when I don’t have Monday Morning Coffee up on time! Hey Paul, See you at the races…

Thanks for giving us a few shots to look at, Trevor.