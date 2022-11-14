A Few Photos from 2022 LRX Arenacross
By Billy Rainford
Photos by Trevor Unger
The 2022 LRX Performance Arenacross was held in Silver Sage Arena in Brooks, Alberta, over the weekend. Trevor Unger from Ryno Power Canada was kind enough to snap a few phone photos and send them over to us.
They weren’t using transponders and we weren’t able to find any results as of this posting, so all we can do it post a few of his pics.
Thanks for giving us a few shots to look at, Trevor.
