Photo Report | WMX at Gopher Dunes | Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

Here’s a look at some of the racers and their results from the Canadian Triple Crown Series Thor WMX Championships at Gopher Dunes this past weekend.

As Bruce Dickenson said, “Eve Brodeur puts on her goggles one strap at a time, just like everyone else. Except, when her goggles are on, she goes out and wins championships!“

I didn’t see what happened but a 23-DNF is not what #16 Chloe Poncia-Myre was hoping for. I know she twisted her ankle pretty badly at Walton.

I also missed what happened to #192 Amelie Croteau because she was faster than her 26-18 20th score shows.

#121 Mikaila Beach got out to a good start and finished 15-17 for 16th.

#971 Mia Barrett finished 17-13 for 14th.

#27 Maya Legare ended up 13th (11-15).

#818 Cindy Trudel had a scary moment on Saturday when she jumped off the side of the big hill. She regrouped to take 11th on Sunday with 18-7 motos after going down off the start in moto 1.

#17 Megan Hamm cracked the top 10 with scores of 10-11.

#110 Breanna Rose had to pick herself up from the sand and pushed for 6-10 motos and 9th overall.

It was great to see #323 Jocelyn Facciotti back on the track. She finished 7-9 for 8th.

#10 Oriana Fraser was consistent with 8-8 motos for 7th on her 250 2-stroke (bonus points).

#28 is Bailey Orbanski. She was 6th (5-6).

#4 Malia Garant is small in stature but big on style. She finished 5th (9-3) after going down early in the first moto and working her way forward.

#7 Brook Greenlaw was solid up in 4th place with 4-5 motos.

#3 Ani Ferguson is still ripping the 2-stroke and finished 3rd (3-4).

#241 Sarah-Kim Villeneuve had her best chance at a win when Brodeur found neutral when the gate dropped in moto 1.

She tried to get away but #1 Eve Brodeur was on fire and made up the difference quickly. Villeneuve would finish 2nd overall (2-2).

#1 Eve Brodeur isn’t ready to hand over the keys to the WMX kingdom just yet. She was unbeatable, going 1-1.

WMX podium: Eve Brodeur (1-1), Sarah-Kim Villeneuve (2-2), Ani Ferguson (3-4).

See you at Sand Del Lee this weekend. What Ani means to say is, “See you at the races…and Yee-Haw!“

PS If you knew that first reference was from the SNL “More Cowbell” skit, bravo.