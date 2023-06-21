A Moment Caught in Time of Quinn Amyotte in Calgary
By Billy Rainford
When I took this photo last Sunday at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, all I knew was that #14 Quinn Amyotte had crashed and was over at the medics.
I was rushing over to see how he was when he and Bennet Amyotte came past me heading the other way toward their pits. He was up and moving fast so I snapped this photo to document the moment.
I had no idea what had happened and I definitely didn’t know Bennet was carrying a small, clear baggy or what was in that baggy until I went through my photos!
This one will now get filed in the “Canadian Motocross Legend/Folklore” file.
