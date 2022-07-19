Amateur Open Winners from Sand Del Lee

By Billy Rainford

Here’s a look at the winners from the Sand Del Lee Amateur Open on Saturday.

50 (4-6)

#95 Maddox Genereux from Saint- Cesaire, QC took the win in the youngest class 1-1.

50 (7-8)

#9 Chandler Powell from Ashton, ON won 50 (7-8) and 50 GP without losing a moto.

65 (7-9)

He did it in the 65 (7-9) class too.

65 GP

#224 Jeremy Bellefroid won 65 GP 1-1.

85 (7-11) / Supermini

#27 Alek Guadagno from Lac-Brome, QC took the younger 85cc class 1-1 and also went 1-1 in Supermini.

85 (12-16)

#71 Dustin Burbridge from St John, NB went 2-1 to take the older 85cc class.

Youth / Schoolboy

#111 Gavin Forsbrey from Whitby, ON took wins in both Youth and Schoolboy without a blemish.

Open Beginner

#5 Zach Phifer from Carlton Place, ON won Open Beginner.

250 Junior/Open Junior

#35 Jackson Hutwagner went 1-1 in 250 Junior and then took advantage of a mistake from #312 Isak Guadagno in moto 1 to take Open Junior 1-4.

Ladies

#49 Jamie Astudillo finished 1-1 to take the Ladies class.

Open Intermediate

#474 Hunter Vaughan from Waterville, NS was the one to beat in Open Intermediate and finished 1-1.

+30

#199 Kyle Burke from Woodlawn, ON took +30 1-1.

+25

I shot video of the close battle between #327 Brandon Gourlay from Beachburg, ON and #26 Kaven Benoit from Quebec but Brandon took it 1-1. It was a 4-stroke vs. 2-stroke battle.

#107 Ryan Gauld from Clearview, ON went 1-1 in +40.

Full results HERE.

We’re back in action at River Glade just outside Moncton, NB this Saturday. See you there!