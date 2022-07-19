Amateur Open Winners from Sand Del Lee
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at the winners from the Sand Del Lee Amateur Open on Saturday.
50 (4-6)
50 (7-8)
65 (7-9)
65 GP
#224 Jeremy Bellefroid won 65 GP 1-1.
85 (7-11) / Supermini
85 (12-16)
Youth / Schoolboy
Open Beginner
#5 Zach Phifer from Carlton Place, ON won Open Beginner.
250 Junior/Open Junior
Ladies
Open Intermediate
+30
+25
I shot video of the close battle between #327 Brandon Gourlay from Beachburg, ON and #26 Kaven Benoit from Quebec but Brandon took it 1-1. It was a 4-stroke vs. 2-stroke battle.
Full results HERE.
We’re back in action at River Glade just outside Moncton, NB this Saturday. See you there!
