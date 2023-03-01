AMO Heads West for Arenacross

When an opportunity presents itself, do not be afraid to go after it.

AMO is very excited to announce we are heading west and taking on Arenacross in BC! For the past eight years, Future West has delivered an AX series for Western racing families that has developed some of the best racers in Canadian history, like Dusty Klatt, Colton Facciotti, Kyle Beaton, Jess Pettis, Jacob Piccolo, and many more. Not only has the series created opportunities for amazing Pro racers, but it has also enabled grassroots families to get their start in racing. The Arenacross flame has burned hot in Western Canada for many years, and now the torch is being passed to AMO.

Future West owner Lesley Reid states, “It is with sadness that I announce today that after 8+ years, Future West will no longer be involved in running Arenacross events. It’s been an amazing run, and we are excited to see AMO keep the series going and the tradition of BC AX alive. Thank you to all the riders, their families, and sponsors for your support over the years. It’s time for new blood and a new passion.”

“Lesley Reid and the Future West crew have done an amazing job. A phone call was made between Lesley and me, and a plan was made to continue the series through AMO. I am humbled to have the opportunity to carry this torch from Future West. What they have done for the sport out west and the foundation for AX in Canada is truly remarkable and unmatched. We hope to continue the great success and institution of the series under AMO.” – Ryan Gauld, owner, AMO.

The 2023 AMO AX series dates are locked in:

Heritage Park, Chilliwack, BC

November 24/25 – RDs 1-2

December 1/2 – RDs 3-4

AMO expresses a heartfelt thank you once again to Future West for this opportunity and hopes we can fill the shoes of a fellow promoter and allow the Western race families to embrace a new adventure. Stay tuned to www.amoracing.com in the coming months for more info. You can also email amoracingreloaded@gmail.com with any questions about the upcoming races.