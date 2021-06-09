AMO Race at Gopher Dunes this Weekend – NATIONALS WARM-UP | Schedule and Rules

Stage One COVID regulation Update. Read below the correspondence from Norfolk County’s Bylaw Enforcement regarding Stage One. 2021 AMO season opener Covid Rules ***Important***



We will not be making any exceptions to these rules so please plan ahead – These rules are NOT suggestions. Read ALL of the Covid rules on our website main page.



– Waiver forms must be completed on our website prior to arrival

– No spectators (a rider may bring a family member with them)- No additional crew are allowed that are not essential to the rider

– No extra vehicles (No exceptions! Show up in the vehicle that has your bike in it)

– Masks must be worn at all times outside of your pit area (aside from when your helmet is on)

– Vehicles will be parked 30 ft apart. Stay in your pit when you are not riding.

– Maintain social distancing with others.



Please check full rules on our website prior to arrival.



AMO Provincial – June 12/13



The pee-wee track races will be ran on Saturday June 12, Main track Sunday June 13. Unfortunately there are still no spectators allowed.



Weekend Schedule:



Thursday June 10:



Main, Peewee and Trails – Open 11:00am – 7:30pm



Friday June 11:



Main, Peewee and Trails – Open 11:00am – 7:30pm



Saturday June 12:



Peewee track – Open 10:00am – 2:30pm

Main Track – Open 11am – 4pm

Trails – Open 11am – 5pm



We will be running split practices on the main track:

:00 – 65/85

:20 – Beginners/Junior

:40 – Intermediate/Pro



We will be running split practices on the peewee track every 15 minutes:

50cc

65B/trail bike

Tyke



Sunday June 13:



Peewee track – Open 11am – 4pm

Main Track – CLOSED to AMO members race.

Trails – CLOSED



Gate times:



Gates open:

Saturday: 7:30 am

Sunday: 7:30 am



Gates close:

Friday: 8:30pm

Saturday: 8:30pm



Camping: $25/Night



Practice Riding: $30/Rider – All riders MUST have a wristband – if you are caught riding without one you will be fined $100.00 *Make sure you fill out the waivers online, scroll to the bottom of the homepage and click appropriate waiver – it only needs to be signed ONCE a season!*



Golf Carts: $20/Wristband/Day – must be 16, see rules for more information.



Pitbikes: NOT ALLOWED. NO EXCEPTIONS.



Parking:



-No additional vehicles. If you show up in a vehicle without a bike, you will be turned around. *NO EXCEPTIONS

-Our staff will park you after check in. You will be parked a minimum of 30ft from the next closest vehicle.



See full COVID regulations on the home page of our website.





RIDING HOURS



The beginner track, peewee track, corner track, main track, and trails are currently open.



Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – 11am to 5:30pm

Wednesday – 11am to 7:30pm

Thursday – 11am to 7:30pm

Friday – 11am to 7:30pm

Saturday – 11am to 5pm

Sunday – 11am to 5pm



Waivers



It is required to have your waiver forms completed online prior to your arrival. You can complete those at the bottom of our home page on our website: www.gopherdunes.com

