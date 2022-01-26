#BellLetsTalk Day | REVIVAL Video

BellLetsTalk Day | REVIVAL Video

A year ago on #bellletstalk Day we released #Revival, a short film on mental health and the athletic journey so many of us take. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support from so many great people: Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada, Fox Racing Canada, Shift MX, Oakley, Carlson MX Racing, Brent Carlson, PRMX, Hybrid FHP, OTSFF Racing, JC Seitz, Jake Trottier, Fontaine Source for Sports, Addikt Graphic.

We can’t wait to show you the next instalment in 2022!

Watch the full video here: