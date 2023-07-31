Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 Canadian MX Nationals | Round 7 Deschambault

By Billy Rainford

Check out this week’s ‘Bigwave’s Walk and Talk‘ from Round 7 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Motocross Deschambault in Deschambault, Quebec.

Brought to you by Canadian Race Tech service centres:

Ontario: Mission Cycle and AGR Suspension

Calgary: CJR Suspension

BC: GRT Suspension

This week, we talk to #1 Eve Brodeur, #8 Mitchell Harrison, #5 Tyler Medaglia (sort of), #15 Jess Pettis, #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, #936 Andy Truyts, #18 Parker Eales, Kyle Springman, #24 Guillaume St Cyr, #801 Guy Giroux, #26 Julien Benek, #44 Dylan Rempel, Brett Lee, #28 Sam Gaynor, JSR, and #328 Talan Hansen.

