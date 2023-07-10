Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 Gopher Dunes MX National

By Billy Rainford

Take a walk around the pits at the end of the day at Round 4 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Gopher Dunes.

This time, we talk to Michael DaSilva, Ulf Viney, Lars van Berkel, Noah Viney, Kaven Benoit, Jerry Lorenz, Cale Kuchnicki, Brett Lee, Mitchell Harrison, Tyler Medaglia, Avrie Berry, Blake Davies, Seth Hughes, Sebastien Racine, Austin Jones, Ciel Ferguson, Tyler Gibbs, and Daniel Elmore.

Podcast:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.