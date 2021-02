#TBT | 2011 Mini O’s | Canadian Rider Introductions

By Billy Rainford

There’s a reason you get young riders to talk in front of the camera — this stuff is GOLD ten years down the road!

Check out some of the Canadians racing the 2011 Mini O’s at Gatorback introducing themselves on the Monday before the event.