Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 Gopher Dunes SX Post-Race by Race Tech
By Billy Rainford
In this post-race show from Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series SX at Gopher Dunes, we talk with Jake Piccolo, Tanner Ward, Tyler Gibbs, Blake Davies, Julien Benek, Dylan Rempel, Quinn Amyotte, Daniel Elmore, Devyn Smith, Tommy Dallaire, and Guillaume St Cyr.
Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Podcast:
