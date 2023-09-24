Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2023 Gopher Dunes SX Post-Race by Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by the Canadian Race Tech service centres

Ontario: Mission Cycle, AGR Suspension

Alberta: CJR Suspension

BC: GRT Suspension

In this post-race show from Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series SX at Gopher Dunes, we talk with Jake Piccolo, Tanner Ward, Tyler Gibbs, Blake Davies, Julien Benek, Dylan Rempel, Quinn Amyotte, Daniel Elmore, Devyn Smith, Tommy Dallaire, and Guillaume St Cyr.

Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Podcast:

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.