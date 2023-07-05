Bigwave’s Walk And Talk – Gopher Dunes Tuesday before 2023 Motocross National

By Billy Rainford

Bigwave walks around Gopher Dunes on the final day riders were allowed on the track before Round 4 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

We talk to Daniel Elmore, Cam Horner, Nate Mason, Grant Hoffman, Tyler Yates, Josiah Natzke, Jake Piccolo, Noah Viney, and Mitchell Harrison.

Podcast:

