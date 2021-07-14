Canada’s Largest Hard Enduro Competition Set in the Badlands, Alberta

Red Bull Outliers registration is now open for racing event on August 21

STEVEVILLE, AB (July 13, 2021) – After being cancelled in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions, registration is now open for Canada’s largest motocross events in Alberta. Red Bull Outliers, a mass start multi discipline Hard Enduro competition for professional and amateur motocross athletes, will take place at the historic Badlands on August 21, 2021 at 9AM local time.

Building on the success of Red Bull Rocks and Logs hosted in Calgary in 2018, and Red Bull Outliers in 2019, this competition will bring exciting, challenging and technical elements to Canada’s largest Hard Enduro event near Dinosaur Provincial Park. Over 200 athletes will test their skills on a custom closed course obstacle track, inspired by Calgary’s own pro-rider Shane Cuthbertson.

“It’s been incredible to see how far this competition has come since the first edition of Red Bull Rocks and Logs in 2013,” says Shane Cuthbertson, Race Director. “We are now taking Red Bull Outliers hard enduro competition to one of the toughest locations, the Badlands. This is our chance to put Alberta and Canada on the map for international series like the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.”

