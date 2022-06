Canadian MX Nationals | Round 2 Interviews

By Billy Rainford

Here are our post-race interviews from Round 2 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at DORVA MX in Drumheller, Alberta. A lightning storm moved in at the end of the day so we were limited in what we could do.

#151 Lexi Pechout – Thor WMX 1st (2-1)

#1 Eve Brodeur – Thor WMX 2nd (1-2)

#990 Lane Kretzel – FXR PreMix 1st (1-2)

#229 Mitchell Harrison – 250 1st (1-1-2)

#5 Tyler Medaglia – 450 2nd (2-2-2)