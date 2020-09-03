Casey Keast Injury Update

Casey Keast Injury Update

After a weekend that saw young #77 Casey Keast from Kelowna, British Columbia, get his first-ever moto podium (3rd in moto 2) in the 250 class at Sand Del Lee, Casey crashed while practicing at the track early this week and was taken to the hospital by Keylan Meston to get checked out.

While we don’t have all the information, we spoke very briefly with Casey Wednesday evening and he said that he’s still waiting for the results of the tests on his knee and added, “…but I will be racing either way this weekend.”

Hopefully, the results of the tests will be good, but, regardless of what they find, we’ll be seeing Casey trying to back up that great result from last week as we return to the same track for the fifth and final round of the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour Canadian MX Nationals.

Good luck, Casey.