Casey Keast Racing 250 West Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Casey Keast is preparing to race 250 West Supercross.

Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves here. Casey Keast from Kelowna, BC is the reigning Future West Moto Arenacross Champion and is down in California on his Carlson Racing Shift Husqvarna 250 preparing to race 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

We got in touch with him at Kevin Urqhart‘s Bulldog Training Facility in Menifee today. He was sitting in the hot tub taking a day off from riding, as it was cold and raining in the area.

Casey is a dual citizen (Canada/USA) and so he was able to drive down with the Carlson trailer and a practice bike and a race bike. He’s been down south for just over a week now.

With Guillaume St Cyr racing 250 East and Jess Pettis out with a knee injury, Casey will fly the Canada flag proudly in the West. | Bigwave photo

After AX came to an abrupt end with COVID-19 restrictions tightening, Casey was named Pro Champion for the year. He just got back on the bike recently and will miss Orlando 2 and Daytona to set his sights on joining the series when it makes it’s way to Arlington, Texas, for its 3-day stint Saturday, March 13, Tuesday March 16th, and Saturday, March 20th.

His plan will be to race Arlington, Atlanta, and then maybe Salt Lake City.

At this point, he’s still waiting to get his AMA approval from the CMA, but that should be just a formality. He will try to get his amateur number, 217.

Davey Fraser will be with him at the races, helping out.

He added that, judging from the calibre of riders he’s been seeing at State Fair, Lake Elsinore, and Hemet, the competition is going to be stiff when the West series kicks off.

Good luck to Casey as he tries to make his Supercross dream come true.