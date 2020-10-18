Catching Up with #42 Josh Gedak

By Billy Rainford

It was Week #42 for the Frid’Eh Update this past Friday, but it was a travel day and Josh Gedak has been extremely busy at work, so we’re just getting our interview up now. Here’s what the Alberta racer had to say when we got in touch with him.

Here’s what #42 Josh Gedak had to say when we got in touch with him. | Photo supplied

Direct Motocross: Hey, Josh. It seems like we haven’t seen you in quite a while! Let’s do the usual and go back to the beginning with you. How did you first get started in Motocross?

Josh Gedak: My dad used to race when he was a kid, so growing up it was just normal for us to be out riding our bikes at the track or out in the bush. I got my first bike when I was 3 and after that it just evolved. I started racing when I was 7, slowly progressing into the rider I am today!

Did you play any other sports growing up?

From the age 7-13 I used to play baseball during the summer and fall, during the winter I played hockey. This was before we got super serious and competitive in this sport.

What was your first number and why did you choose it?

I started riding when I was 3 on a Honda Z50, but when I started racing on my KTM 50 I chose the number 7. I was 7 years old at the time and I looked up to James Stewart at the time which lead to my decision to choose that number.

Josh picked his original number, #7, after James Stewart. | Photo supplied

How old are you now and where did you grow up?

I’m 18 years old, I’ve grown up in Innisfail, Alberta, my whole life and am currently living here.

Who did you come up through the ranks battling?

Growing up, I raced locals until the age of 12. As we got more serious we started going to amateur nationals racing Casey Keast, Jacob Piccolo, Teren Gerber and Connor Arsenault. As the years went on, we continued going through the Junior, Intermediate and to where we are now in the Pro ranks.

You ended up with #42 for the 2020 season. Can you tell us how your 2019 season went to get you that number?

My season started out pretty slow! Scoring little points at my home track, definitely not what I was wanting. Round 2 at PG (Prince George) I ended up getting hurt in qualifying, so I had to sit out the weekend. I scored a few point at the mud race at McNabb’s place. Gopher Dunes was looking good until I had a huge crash in the second qualifying that resulted in a lower back injury that carried through to Sand Del Lee. The last 2 rounds at Deschambault and Walton is where I put everything together and got 4 really good finishes to get me enough points to get me the number 42 for the 2020 season.

What was the highlight of 2019 for you?

Finishing 11th at Deschambault proving my hard work all winter and summer had paid off. But the whole trip, travelling the country with my family was also a great highlight.

Josh is apprenticing as a heavy duty mechanic. | Photo supplied

We didn’t see you in the east for the 2020 season. What did you get up to this summer?

I stayed working through the pandemic. I raced some local races in the North series on the weekends I had off. I spent the weekends we had off from racing at our lake lot in Sicamous, BC. We used our boat more time this year than we have in the past couple years.

I just lurked your Instagram and it looks like you’ve been having some fun on the 125. What’s up with that?

That’s my same 125 I had in my Junior year, we rebuilt it this winter. It’s my fun bike! I ride it after motos on my 450 and also race it in the 125 classes at our local races!

What do you do for a job?

I’m apprenticing at a truck shop to be a heavy duty mechanic. I’ve worked at this shop for 3 years now and slowly worked my way to where I am now.

What are your plans for this winter?

With everything going on right now with the pandemic continuing to grow, the plans will most definitely get kiboshed again! But we are plan on spending a few months down in California at my trainer’s place to get ready for the 2020 season, as well as some gym work just at a local gym here in town. Hopefully, everything pans out in our favour and we can get back to how it was last season in 2019.

Assuming we’re allowed to have a normal season, we’ll see Josh all across the country again in 2021. | Photo supplied

Assuming we have a 2021 season, what are your plans?

Definitely run the whole outdoor series. I’m hoping to produce some top 10’s like I know I’m capable of!

OK, thanks for catching up with us, Josh. Hopefully, we see you somewhere soon.

No problem, thanks for the questions, and we’ll hopefully see you all in the 2021 season!