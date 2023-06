Chad Goodwin and WLTN Kawasaki Have Parted Ways

Chad Goodwin and WLTN Kawasaki Have Parted Ways

We have just learned that the Crew Chief Chad Goodwin has parted ways with the WLTN Kawasaki Seven team.

We don’t have the details now but will be sure to post more information and the likely upcoming press release when we see it.

Good luck in the future to everyone involved.