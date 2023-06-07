CHANGE HAS COME WITH HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES UNVEILING NEW GENERATION ENDURO MODELS FOR 2024

ALL-NEW PLATFORM AND MULTIPLE TECHNICAL ADVANCEMENTS RAISE THE BAR FOR NEXT LEVEL ENDURO PERFORMANCE

CHAMBLY, QC – Allowing riders to master terrain like never before, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ all-new 2024 TE, FE, and FEs machines set a new standard for riding off-road. Expertly crafted with new frames, subframes, bodywork, suspension, and brakes, the extended list of shared innovations across the new enduro platform was introduced to further improve overall rideability. With every model continuing to deliver outstanding performance, riders will undoubtedly embrace and benefit from the technical changes made to these class-leading machines.

Offering predictable damping, the new, enduro-specific WP suspension allows riders to conquer technical sections in complete confidence and control. The all-new WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks incorporate a mid-valve piston for smooth action and consistent performance, while a hydrostop in the final 68 mm of travel helps maintain forward momentum. A redesigned WP XACT shock features a new piston to improve comfort and is 100 g lighter and 15 mm shorter, while retaining 300 mm of travel. Both the fork and shock settings can be adjusted by hand for a fast and easy personalized setup.

Designed to work in perfect harmony with the WP suspension, the new chromium molybdenum steel frame improves anti-squat behavior and offers revised flex characteristics to deliver exceptionally agile handling with confidence-inspiring straight-line stability. A new and much more durable hybrid subframe guarantees enhanced rider comfort for each machine.

Wrapped around the new chassis is new bodywork that is adorned with modern, Swedish-inspired graphics and a new high-grip seat cover. Offering an improved rider triangle, which ensures more knee contact and better control, the slim design of the bodywork also offers complete freedom of movement when riding standing up. The updated bodywork is complete with a redesigned headlight producing a brighter light output and is installed using a much more efficient and user-friendly mounting system.

TE 150

TE 250

TE 300

For the new generation, the TE 150, TE 250, and TE 300 2-stroke models are now powered by new engines fueled using Throttle Body Injection (TBI) technology. Introduced to ensure these lightweight machines maintain their best-in-class performance, TBI guarantees a much more consistent and controllable spread of power throughout the rev range, even in the toughest of conditions. These machines take the enduro riding experience to new levels thanks to advanced electronics and a new electronic power valve. The EMS allows each machine to offer two pre-set riding maps to suit varying terrain, with each gear selected engaging a tailored power delivery.

FE 450

FE 350s

FE 501s

The 4-stroke range for 2024 includes the competition FE 450 and the dual-sport FE 350s and FE 501s. Each 4-stroke powered machine benefits from new and much more compact engines. These are positioned in the frame two degrees backwards when compared to the previous generation, which further centralizes mass and contributes to the improved anti-squat behavior of the chassis. In addition, these engines are designed to position all major components as centrally as possible for improved handling and to generate maximum torque and power.

Like the 2-stroke TE range, the FE 450 competition model also features two pre-set riding maps with additional rider aids including Traction Control and a Quickshifter for positive, clutchless upshifts, even under heavy load.

The full enduro lineup is complete with premium components shared across the range, including a new LED headlight, BRAKTEC brakes with high performance GSK discs, a combined start/stop button, and ProTaper handlebars.

2024 Technical Highlights

New chromium molybdenum steel frame optimized for improved anti-squat behavior and enhanced flex characteristics

New polyamide/aluminum hybrid subframe offers exceptional strength and durability

New 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring forks deliver consistent damping and predictable handling

New WP XACT rear shock is lighter and developed specifically for enduro riding

New ergonomic bodywork offers revised rider triangle for enhanced control

New 2-stroke engines feature TBI technology for improved rideability and ease of use

New 4-stroke engines provide class-leading power and torque

New LED headlight provides a brighter light output and simplified fitment

New BRAKTEC brake system and high-performance GSK discs provide superior stopping power

New multifunctional Map Select Switch design controls the Quickshifter and Traction Control (FE 450 only)

New Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI Grips

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

Enduro riders can dress and prepare for all conditions with the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. Headlined by the new Moto-10 Spherical Railed Helmet, an extensive range of riding gear and waterproof clothing ensures riders can perform at their best for longer while in total comfort. For the new models, a comprehensive selection of Technical Accessories is now available with each component designed to enhance the performance and durability of each machine.The full 2024 Enduro range will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers from August onward.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à Marketingcanada@husqvarna-motorcycles.com