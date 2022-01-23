Chase Sexton Dominates San Diego Supercross for First 450SX Class Win

Sexton grabbed the holeshot in the 450SX Class Main Event but gave up the early lead to Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin. Three minutes into the 20-minute plus one lap race, Sexton cut back under Musquin and from there steadily pulled away from the pack. Behind him, Tomac pushed past Musquin but could not gain on Sexton on the slick San Diego soil. Defending champion Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb and opening round winner Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen traded positions as they both overtook Musquin before five minutes had ticked off the clock.



Round 2 winner Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson was on the move early. He made quick passes on his way forward and took advantage of a tip-over by Roczen. Anderson found his way into second at the race’s halfway point and looked to have the track speed to reel in Sexton. Then smoke began to seep from his bike. As power drained from his engine the 2018 champion was forced to limp his bike to the finish, eventually carding eighth place.



Anderson’s setback handed Tomac and Ferrandis each their first podium finishes of the year. It earned Tomac enough points to push the Yamaha rider into the championship points lead. Webb put in a late charge on Ferrandis but did not have enough time and settled for fourth. Right on Webb’s rear wheel at the end, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Malcolm Stewart duplicated his best finish of the season with a fifth place result.



The incredible parity of the season has Tomac in the points lead with no wins, and Webb tied for second place, only one point back, also with no wins yet. Sexton shares second spot with Webb courtesy of his San Diego victory. Sexton was the fifth different San Diego winner in the last five races at the venue. Three rounds into the 2022 season only fourteen points separate the top ten riders, making 2022 the closest title chase in the sport’s history at this point in the series.