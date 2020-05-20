Cheyenne Harmon to Team PRMX for Supercross and Rockstar Triple Crown

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

TeamPR-MX Pelletier Kawasaki JUST1 WOSSNER PISTONS is proud to announce the signing of Dallas, Texas, USA racer, #17 (Canada) #118 (AMA) Cheyenne Harmon, for Canadian Rockstar Triple Crown selected events, and for the remaining AMA 250 West Supercross in the USA in 2020.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity at hand, and looking forward to making the most of it and continuing to better myself! I came into the year not even knowing if I was gonna get to race, to having some good rides that have landed me back on a team! I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity with Team PR-MX and would like to thank all their sponsors and T.I.S.C.O Racing!” – Cheyenne Harmon

