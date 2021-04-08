Cob Mountain Sports and Gas Gas Canada Make It Official with Tyler Medaglia

By Billy Rainford

We knew it was coming, and now it’s official, Cobequid Mountain Sports out of Collingwood Corner, Nova Scotia, and Gas Gas Canada are behind #5 Tyler Medaglia and his 2-wheel adventures.

Tyler announced he was leaving the Canadian Triple Crown Series as a full-time competitor to move on to races and events that are on his bucket list. In his words, he wants to go after these goals while he’s still young and strong enough to do them at the level he expects out of himself.

We did a podcast interview a few weeks back with the father of 3 out of Brookfield, NS and he’s looking forward to this mew chapter in his racing life.

You can listen to that podcast HERE.

When the world gets back to normal, his plans include such races as Erzberg, Romaniacs, ISDE, Weston Super Mare Beach Race (I may have added that one), GNCC, Canadian Triple Crown, and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, to name a few.

Here’s the Press Release from Cob Mountain Sports:

Good luck to everyone and, like we said in the Instagram post, this is going to be fun to watch!