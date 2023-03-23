Cole Thompson Ready to Get Back Racing in Seattle

By Billy Rainford

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Team Solitaire rider #83 Cole Thompson from Brigden, Ontario, is ready to get back to racing when the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series heads to Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, this Saturday night.

Cole Currently sits 11th in 250 West points after the first 4 rounds of competition. He lined up for the 450 class on his 250 at the Tampa, Florida, round where he qualified 24th but did not make the Main.

Since then, he says he’s “been spending the past few weeks going between Florida and Georgia to ride,” but that he’s “excited to be back at the races this weekend for Seattle.”