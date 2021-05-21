Cole Thompson Set to Race Round 1 of Pro Motocross at Fox Raceway
KTM CANADA RED BULL THOR RACE TEAM’S COLE THOMPSON SET TO RACE AT FOX RACEWAY
CHAMBLY, QC – The KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team is excited to announce that 2020 Triple Crown 450 SX Champion Cole Thompson will line up for Round 1 of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California. Racing aboard the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Thompson will compete alongside the best motocross racers in the world in the premier 450 MX class.
In addition to the opening round excitement at Fox Raceway, next Saturday will also mark Thompson’s official kick off to the 2021 race season as he gears up for the start of the Canadian Triple Crown MX Series on July 2nd at Walton Raceway, ON. Thompson unfortunately missed a majority of the 2020 MX Series due to health issues but after taking time to rest and recover, the multi-time champion is READY TO RACE for the top spot in 2021.
The KTM Canada Red Bull THOR Race Team would like to extend a thank you to our team partners who are making this possible.
The 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off Saturday, May 29 at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. Follow Cole Thompson on live timing and scoring HERE or visit www.promotocross.com for more information on the full series and TV schedule.
