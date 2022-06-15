Daniel Elmore Injury Update

Daniel Elmore Injury Update

Daniel Elmore injured at Round 2 in Drumheller.

#13 Daniel Elmore was coming off a very strong showing at Round 1 of the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC where he finished 9-5 for 5th overall in the 450 class.

Coming into Round 2 at DORVA MX in Drumheller, AB, the Telkwa, BC rider was looking to build on that solid performance. Unfortunately, just past the 10-minute mark of the first moto – they were running a 3 X 15:00 moto format – Daniel failed to come around again while he was running up in around 7th place.

Daniel said he got thrown off the bike and to the ground in the left-hand sweeper before the finish line and hit hard on his left shoulder. After going to the local hospital it was determined that he had separated his shoulder, once again; he did that shoulder twice last season.

He’ll miss this upcoming round in Pilot Mound, Manitoba, but says he’ll be back on the line when the series heads east to Walton Raceway #1 on July 3rd.

Heal up, Daniel, the 450 class needs you.