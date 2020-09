DMX Video Recap of Supercross Round 1 at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Troy Lee Designs

Here’s the DMX Recap of the racing from Round 1 of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Supercross Tour from Gopher Dunes in Courtland, Ontario.

Friday, September 18, 2020.