DO YOU DARE? THE 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R BREAKS NEW GROUND

For all those who dare to adventure, KTM Canada, Inc. introduces the new KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, here to break travel barriers on or off the beaten track. Featuring a host of technical upgrades, this reworked machine enters a new era of rally-inspired aesthetics and performance.

Harnessing attributes of KTM’s pure READY TO RACE legacy, the hyper-focused development goals of the new KTM 890 ADVENTURE R are clear: further offroad excellence, dependability and suitability for whatever lies on the road ahead. Launched in the diverse landscape of western Idaho at the 2022 KTM Adventure Rider Rally, the next-level capability and mettle of the reshaped KTM 890 ADVENTURE R was witnessed in the heart of the Idaho mountains by adventurers from all over the world.

Taking cues from the KTM 450 RALLY setup, the WP suspension package on the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, with fully-adjustable WP XPLOR forks and a WP XPLOR PDS rear shock, was retuned to provide improved feeling and damping to ensure riders reach the end of each stage with reduce fatigue. Further influence from the Factory Rally bike is evident in the redesigned bodywork with a new fairing, fuel tank and cowling, improving aerodynamics and ergonomics, respectively enhancing protection from the elements and the bike’s already amazing agility. The fact that the 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R is ready for action is also made clear through the new lower windshield, high front fender and engine protector, for those tricky technical moments.

The new 5” TFT display—equipped with USB-C connecters— features a completely new appearance with colored pictograms and intuitive graphics that allow for easy navigation through the menus. In addition, the latest upgrades include a developed turn-by-turn plus navigation system that allows riders to select their preferred destination from the bike’s menu. A new phone call-out function also allows a favorites call option, with a maximum of 10 numbers, or the option to call one of the 10 last numbers called.

To take the software and hardware potential of the electronics suite to new levels, KTM has also included the next generation of ABS control unit that takes readings from the 6D sensor — which continually informs the CMU on the angle, pitch, speed and general behavior of the motorcycle — to apply the correct amount of braking force for any given situation. Riders opting to try the bike’s potential off the beaten track can count on OFFROAD ABS as an integrated element of OFFROAD MODE, or the optional RALLY MODE, without the need to select the OFFROAD ABS separately.

When the trail widens and the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R wants to clock the miles, the 2023 edition provides comfort through the single-piece seat with new colors, which still emphasizes mobility and grip. Adventurers can also be seen with new LED style indicators that complement the revitalized graphic set for 2023.

KTM has taken advantage of the growing electronic capacity of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R to install a new DEMO MODE, seen for the first time on this 2023 model. The new KTM 890 ADVENTURE R will allow riders to take advantage of all the specs and options for the first 1,500 kilometers, before the rider decides which pack or features to acquire. Thanks to the DEMO MODE setting, adventurers can feel and experience the areas of the bike they prefer or rely on while in the thick of throttle-wringing action.

2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R – HIGHLIGHTS

// Reworked bodywork and fairing inspired by the KTM 450 RALLY

// New windshield offering improved airflow

// Reworked suspension settings for reduced long-distance fatigue

// Upgraded 5” TFT display with USB connection

// Improved ABS components with new modulator (9.3 MP)

// OFFROAD ABS linked with OFFROAD MODE and (optional) RALLY MODE

// Updated turn-by-turn plus navigation system

// Introducing the DEMO MODE functionality

// Handlebar switch with hazard warning

// New LED indicators

// New engine protector

The 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R pushes extremes a little further while inviting riders from across the world to #Dare2ADV.

This new model will be available at authorized KTM dealers from December onward. For further information, go to KTM.com.



Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com.