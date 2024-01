Dortmund Supercross Entry List and LIVE WATCH LINK

#15 Zach Ufimzeff is in Germany to race the SX1 class for the Meyer Racing Team on a Yamaha at the 2024 ADAC Dortmund Supercross this weekend. Almost Canadian #201 Logan Leitzel is also in Europe racing the SX2 class for the KL Motors Racing team on a Honda.

You can watch all 3 nights of racing for FREE on the ADAC Supercross YouTube page: