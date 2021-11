Video | Dylan Wright Talks about the Final Round of the 2021 MXGP Motocross Series in Italy

Video | Dylan Wright Talks about the Final Round of the 2021 MXGP Motocross Series in Italy

By Billy Rainford

We talk with Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing rider #109 Dylan Wright after going 15-11 for 12th overall at the final round of the 2021 MXGP season in Mantova, Italy.