Faces at the Races | 2023 Deschambault MX National/ECAN

By Billy Rainford

Here’s our weekly good times column we’ve been affectionately calling “Faces at the Races” since the mid-2000’s. Here’s a look at the people at the ECAN and the MX Deschambault National.

Let’s start off with Tim Lee calling the shots at the ECAN this year as part of Ryan Gauld’s AMO crew that took over the technical side of things this year. He may have made a few riders cry, but you can’t argue that things didn’t go much smoother this year.

I don’t know who these little characters were but they really wanted their photo to “be on the news,” so here ya go.

Oh wait, we also have to show Tim with the huuuge 30-second board.

I’ve never known Guy Giroux to be bashful! I guess you hit a certain age and your shirtless confidence diminishes a bit.

Young #27 Alek Guadagno was riding in pain all week at the ECAN. He was just ahead of Kaven Benoit in the line for the physiotherapist at the event.

I was really impressed with some of the riding by #20 Alex Tremblay. If you don’t know his name out west, check out the TransCan results this year, assuming he’s going.

Tegan Kortenbach was also impressive. There’s so much parody in the Supermini class that any of 6 riders could win. Again, wait for the TransCan.

You can never count Tim Tremblay out. He was the one to beat in the +30 and Pro/Am classes but didn’t line up on Sunday due to lack of seat time.

It was great to see #4 Jake Piccolo back on the bike and at the races. He raced the ECAN during the week to try to race himself back into top shape.

Dave Bell and Ron Cameron were two other familiar faces who were part of the team this year.

I always have to snap a few annual photos of Gilles Braun waving the checkered flag.

Checking out the approach to the big double with #9 Chandler Powell. No, he didn’t send it, but they did check out the hot lines heading up to the drop off.

Remember the names Beckett Burke and Chandler Powell.

It should say “Bobbys by Paton.”

No escape this time, Guy.

You won’t find anyone better at going between English and French as seamlessly as Mathieu Gervais.

We gave #237 Nathan Germain our Ryno Power Performance of the Week award for the ECAN. He crashed hard on Sunday and ended up breaking his thumb and cracking his hip.

#96 Crayden Dillon is another rider to watch next week at the TransCan in the yellow plate classes.

Not to mention #56 Blake Davies who is still only 15 but 6’4″!

Wow, we’re pretty heavy on the Powell content this week.

Pretty cool to see Jason Burke, Ryan Lockhart, and Tim Tremblay still going at it. I loved the story from Jay about having to do the big double in the heat of competition even though he really didn’t want to.

It doesn’t matter how old you are, not having the race you wanted is still a big downer when you’re this competitive.

Guy came off the track and just relaxed on his kickstand.

Jamie Astudillo saw my last post about her struggling to smile this year, so she made up for lost time.

Everyone got a crisp $50 bill from Matrix Canada for holeshots.

Sylvain is so old he doesn’t realize that’s not his daughter!

#7 Bobby Gravel will be another one to watch at the TransCan in the Junior classes. He won the ECAN Yamaha Factory Rider award.

If it was Olympic scoring, #12 Sebastien Racine would have been the Pro/Am champ, but it wasn’t…

Jake and Dylan Wright having a good time during the week.

When I was a kid it was such a big deal when Ross Pederson made an appearance. I have to imagine kids today will be feeling the same way about Dylan in years to come.

Guy Giroux fan club. Remember when he was “Top Pimp” on MX Forum?

If you were at the ECAN awards ceremony and wondered why I kept hiding behind the building, I was chatting with Breanna Rose and Derek Hamm back there.

After this shot on Sunday morning, I didn’t take anymore of the riders meeting. I wasn’t going to top this one of Michael DaSilva.

Future Supercross pairing???

Remember when “we” thought Ryder McNabb would struggle to be up to race pace this season? How embarrassing.

Pete helping out Jimmy Decotis on Sunday. He also raced with #738 Steve Simms at the ECAN and the two of them went bar to bar until Pete took a run at him. I wouldn’t want to have been him if he tried that move again though! Lol

Sandra Smith, the better half of the MapleRidge Motorsports team, was at MX Deschambault for the first time. And I think it was just their anniversary, too.

Hayden Halstead was on fire with his pit boards this week.

Donny T made an appearance in my MTB Loop of the track this week, but all video was lost. I’m still pulling my hair out about that one. Figuratively, of course.

I guess the 50cc class was going by…

Simon says….FREEZE!

I don’t know #115 Alexandre Rousseau but he looked really strong on Sunday in the FXR PreMix class, going 3-2 for 2nd behind Sam Gaynor.

Mitchell Harrison checking out the lines at the gate hours before his first moto.

Hayden again.

Sam Gaynor will defend his PreMix title successfully this year.

Another appearance of Chandler! But look at that lid! Noice.

Sunday Gilles.

John Meany taught me how to say the name of his home province properly many years ago. Ready? “Understand Newfoundland” is how he explained it.

Avrie Berry will have one more shot to go after Jamie and Eve at Walton.

Eve Brodeur in front of her crowd doing her TV interview. She is soon to be a 10X champion!



Ryder made sure his goggle strap was set perfectly before I snapped this one. Being a Pro is all about the details.

Mitchell trying to cool off.

Hayden introduced me to Adrian who was walking then cycling across Canada. Maybe he’ll pull into Walton in a couple weeks! aloneacrosscanada on Instagram.

#84 Tanner Ward moved up and smoked the 450 class with a 3rd in moto 1. Then he smoked a flagger stand in moto 2. Don’t forget to sign up for his Ride with Me charity cycle at Walton!

He’s out…

No wait, safe…he’s safe at second. He’s gonna try for third! (Google it, Bowker!).

Jake tried to get into the same rut and make a pass on Quinn Amyotte but was on the outside and this was the result.

It sounded like Kaven Benoit may have been done for the summer after Moncton, but nope. He’s in a ton of pain but raced last week to a 4-3 4th place finish!

We talked about it a few weeks ago. This is the type of thing that drives Madison nuts. Haha How did you like this one?

Cob’s eye view.

I know these things are made to do one thing and one thing only, but still…

One more weekend to go for Dylan to complete two seasons in a row undefeated.

Nice job, guys. Thanks for treating us so well last week. See you all next year.

Thanks, Logan Leitzel. Why don’t you go ahead and say it? “See you at the races...”

See everyone at Walton Raceway next week.