Faces at the Races | 2023 TransCan at Walton Raceway

Faces at the Races | 2023 TransCan at Walton Raceway

Photos and silly captions by Billy Rainford

Another TransCan at Walton Raceway has come and gone. I really liked the changes they made to the facility this year. Parking in my usual spot, it put me almost directly beside the newly relocated stage. Because of that, I was able to grab interviews with almost every moto winner this year after they were done talking on stage. However, once I was committed to that, it left me less time to head into the pits to snag photos of what everyone was doing off the track. Therefore, my Faces at the Races photos leave me a little less excited than they have in years past, but I hope you enjoy this year’s offering nonetheless.

The TransCan always starts with the opening ceremonies. They shortened thing up a little this year. I don’t have a problem with that.

Pam and the gang were ready with front row seats.

A nice crowd assembled as it always does on opening night.

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing’s Derek Schuster sat down with MC Ryan Gauld for a little chat.

That’s Brett Lee listening in at the side of the stage.

The Schmuckis decided to stay east. Although Clayton wasn’t racing due to a concussion they still had #315 Trey racing the 85 classes.

To the victor go the spoils! 2022 Fox Bronze Boot winner Tanner Scott is on the back of the souvenir tee shirt.

Derek joined Brett at the side of the stage to get caught up on some swiping…

Tanner Ward talked about his Ride with Me charity ride for Mental Health Awareness that raised $14, 500 this year. I’m still a little bitter about the sneak attack Maff and Kaven pulled. 😂

Don’t look at me like that. They got you too!

Oh, we had questions, but Barry Hetherington managed to answer them all with really good racing conditions all week long.

If things don’t work out with Brett, Melody Hodgson can use this for her profile pic…

“Two can play that game!”

They chatted until the sun set and then it was time to hit the hay before the busy week.

You couldn’t swing a dead cat without hitting a Van Vugt this year!

Trackside conversations contain a lot more diaper talk than they used to for Steve Simms and Devin Train.

No pressure, Mr. Kuik.

Tim Lee swings a mean 30-second board and follows the rulebook with an iron fist! I like it.

I hope we continue to see more of 2-sport athlete #96 Crayden Dillon.

Same goes for #91 Ryder Malinoski. These guys have snow and dirt covered!

And fellow Intermediate rider #95 Evan Stewart has a way of making a 450 go fast look easy!

That’s what we call a Nervous Gibney. Anxious Gibney? Either way, order one next time you’re out…

And then there’s the Confident Gibney.

If you look up “Tenacity” in the dictionary…nobody knows what a dictionary is anymore…never mind.

#451 Ricky Conway.

I don’t know…I’m seeing a young Billy Crystal in #10 Braxton Zeitner.

“Don’t even try, baldy!”

#48 Jayden Riley was part of the crazy racing in the Supermini class and 85 (12-16).

He’s also part of the Rippin Rileys.

“He wouldn’t dare try, would he?” Nah, I won’t. That lid is simply just too good!

Ryder McNabb came out and had some mid-week fun.

As did #14 Quinn Amyotte who continues to improve and impress me.

I remember when people used to have this hairdo without a hint of irony or sarcasm. It was called the Late 80’s and it was glorious!

There’s no way #26 Dan Tricco didn’t run something close to that previous mullet! Let’s see photos, Dan.

#48 Kyle Thompson showing off his Vet race souvenirs.

I just stand still with the camera pointed at #3W Kaylie Kayer until she finally caves and gives me an awkward smile. It’s a thing.

Canada’s WMX GOAT.

Hey, so that’s what #55/1W Cruz Gordon looks like without his helmet on.

My favourite interviews of the week were from #15 Talon Medaglia. Instant classics.

My dentist is having a fit right now. Oh, has anyone found my nightguard I left at the Mini O’s? My dentist is having a fit…

That look I get when someone has just seen more than enough of my nonsense over the years. Thanks, Heidi, but there’s more.

That’s #517 Asher Brown all the way from Port Alberni, BC. I used to stop at the 7-11 there on every surf trip to Tofino and grab a chocolate milk, bag of chips, and a Surfer magazine to get hyped. We’ve got some very fast 13-14 year olds coming up!

She must own a motocross magazine/website because we’re the only ones who can wear more than one brand at a time!

Canadian WMX is in good hands with #2/1 Brandy McLarty. Did I hear she may be pitting under a big awning in 2024?

#18 Hannah Cole was 2nd to Brandy. Get used to reading their names!

It was great to see the entire Hoyer family hanging out all week all the way from Williams Lake, BC. Google that and see how far they came!

That’s #711 Nick Collins. He showed some really good speed throughout the week.

I sent this one over to Kyle Thompson with the caption: “Ya, I’ll take ‘Things I never thought I’d see’ for $250 please Alex.” You get it.

#613 Cole Pranger’s deadpan, sarcastic podium speeches were great.

That’s the end of the first scene. Now go to the lobby and talk about it.

Young #27 Alek Guadagno was in that crazy Supermini battle and is another young rider to keep an eye on, for sure.

Very impressed with Braxton’s speed on the 85 and Supermini this season!

#247 Teagan Kortenbach has good speed and great podium speech skills. He was fun to listen to up there.

#76 Ben Kongmany put his Yamaha up in the mix too.

I never got a chance to interview #630 Mason Murdy but his interviews at such a young age are great!

Young Bryson Burke will no doubt be another Burke to keep an eye on.

As will #95 Maddox Generuex. There will be a lot of familiar surnames running the show in the not-so-distant future.

That’s Marc-Antoine Genereux in full mini dad mode.

I posted this shot before, but come on! Tanner Scott does a better Blue Steal than Ben Stiller!

Just to help #61 Noah Viney remember his roots.

#9 Chandler Powell getting urged on.

And then congratulated.

“What’s all this talk of Celsius, Kilometres, and Y-Zeds?!”

I love this ‘too cool for school’ look and then the little sucker in his hand.

Go up to Chris Pomeroy and start a Seinfeld quote. I bet you $10 he can finish it.

We haven’t seen Luke Tricco in a few years and then he comes out and just rips the Intermediate class!

I’m sure Jake and Dan knew he had the speed.

That’s #121 Kale Cuthbertson. I wonder if he’s lining up for the Outliers event in Calgary this weekend?

Another brother we hadn’t seen in some time was #22 Hunter Scott. He walked away from a terrifying crash off the start of a moto.

Donny T still loves racing. He started on the outside gates and let the races come to him.

Like I said, if I were swining a dead cat I’d hit Jolene Van Vugt. It was great to see her back in Canada and at the races.

#15 Breanna Scheltema made the trip back to Canada to have some fun with The GOAT.

I’ve also posted this one already, but it’s a classic. You can put whatever you want in YOUR column…

Cheering on the #10/1W.

Don’t act like you don’t know who #10/1W is.

KTM Canada brass, Matt Deroy and JSR.

Riding shots aren’t really allowed in this column but…

I headed over to have coffee with the Husqvarna Canada WMX riders Friday morning. I ate and drank coffee (even took home a new mug) but sort of forgot to grab any decent photos. I’m new…

Anyone ever seen ‘How to Get Ahead in Advertising’? Richard E. Grant is an underrated actor…and so is Steve Shore.

I can never remember who it was that once told Brett Lee, “I wouldn’t pay you a dollar to kick rocks down a dirt road”?

#187 Leith Ness showed flashes of winning speed this year in Intermediate.

So too did #91 Ryder Malinoski.

Breanna Rose still isn’t back on a bike so she was in charge of handing out the holeshot check for the Hudson Holeshots.

Chris Williams from Cobra Canada gets thanked a lot when the 50’s are on the track.

That’s #94 Kiana Kurtz. SHe’s another one to watch moving up through the WMX ranks.

Ryder fan from his Honda days.

Everyone say “MILT!”

I feel a run of TransCan appearances coming!

I was going to say, “But not from you, Daniel Elmore,” but I’ve now heard that Pros may continue to be allowed.

It was nice to have the Viney clan on hand this year.

Danny Robertson must have been the youngest competitor to line up on Sunday. There’s a good chance he’s only 14.

#7 Bobby Gravel is a good story for this summer, coming off breaking the same ankle/foot twice heading in.

And then the sun went down Saturday evening and it was all over!

James Lissimore is staying at our house for the Gopher Dunes Supercross and probably won’t even talk to me after someone tells him I posted this shot. Oh well, it was worth the risk. Say it, James! “See you at the races…“

Thanks for coming along on that little journey. It’s always a good time to goof around with photos from these events. Remember, it’s all for fun!