Faces at the Races | San Diego SX | Leatt | MX101

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

It felt great to be at a Monster Energy AMA Supercross race again this past weekend in San Diego. Actually, it would have felt great to be anywhere in San Diego last weekend after leaving the ice and snow storm behind us back in Canada! After a 40-hour drive across the continent, Jack Wright and I were ready to catch some racing action.

With all the rain leading up to Saturday, nobody got a chance to ride the track for Press Day. In fact, the chance to watch a few riders on the track and interview them before this round was essentially canceled.

Anyway, the racing was some of the best we’ve seen in both classes. However, ‘Faces at the Races‘ isn’t about the racing on the track, it’s about the people on and around it. So, here’s our first edition for the Supercross season.