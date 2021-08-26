Video | Westen Wrozyna Talks about MX101 450 Supercross Ride | Yamaha Motor Canada

Video | Westen Wrozyna Talks about MX101 450 Supercross Ride | Yamaha Motor Canada

By Billy Rainford

#100 Westen Wrozyna from Newtonville, Ontario, has signed on to fill in on a 450 for the MX101 FXR Yamaha team and the 4 rounds of Canadian Triple Crown Series Supercross that takes place at Gopher Dunes August 27,28 and September 3,4.

We caught up with him at SRS Motorsports / Compound 138 facility just outside London to talk about it.

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada #bLUcRU